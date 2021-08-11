Update: Thousands without power in the Q-C

9:35 update: The downtown Rock Island Public Library at 401 19th St. is closed due to a power outage.
The library's Southwest location is open until 6 p.m.
The Library2Go mobile library will run a normal schedule today.
The number of Mid-American Energy customers without power is now 12,200.
Earlier report: More than 14,700 Mid-American Energy customers are without power this morning after a thunderstorm blew through the Quad-Cities.
According to the outage map, 6,683 Iowa metro customers and 7,866 Illinois metro customers are affected by multiple outages.
Some traffic signals also are not functioning because of the outages.
Quad-City Times
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.