More than 19,600 Quad-Cities area households still without power

More than 19,600 households remain without power in the Quad-Cities.

MidAmerican Energy reports 14,549 outages on the Iowa side and 5,182 on the Illinois side. The highest number of outages, 10,845 are in Davenport.

MidAmerican says it expects to have power restored in Scott County by noon Saturday, and in Rock Island County by "late evening Saturday."

Mediacom says it has restored internet service to more than 220,000 customers affected by Monday's storm, but has 120,000 to go.

"Most customers have been restored with the exception of the Quad-Cities areas where some neighborhoods had extensive tree damage," the post said. "Customers currently in an outage are expected to regain service as power companies clear tree damage and repair downed lines over the next few days. Our crews will follow power companies to complete any additional repairs once we have safe access."

Customers will get credits on their bills, likely in October, the company said.

After Monday's storm, more than 106,000 households were without power in the Quad-Cities area, and more than 340,000 customers were without Mediacom service in the Midwest region, which includes Iowa, Illinois and Indiana.