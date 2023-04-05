As of noon Wednesday, around 2,700 MidAmerican Energy customers the Illinois Quad-Cities are still without power in the wake of storm systems that tore through the region Tuesday and early Wednesday.

According to a statement from MidAmerican Energy Vice President of Corporate Communications Tina Hoffman, crews worked through the night to restore power and continue to be out in the field today. They expect to have the majority of customers' power on by noon Thursday, and finish restoration completely by Friday morning.

Around 20,000 customers lost power during severe weather events Tuesday.

Large areas of Rock Island were impacted by outages, as well as portions of Moline, Fruitland and Glendale.

Almost 300 MidAmerican Energy and contract line personnel are working to restore power, along with 90 tree contractors, more than 60 support personnel and 40 personnel supporting from a neighboring utility.