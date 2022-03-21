More than 200 trees have been cut down at Credit Island, but new ones are being planted

Parts of the once-wooded Credit Island Park in Davenport are barren with tree loss.

It could not be helped.

Hundreds of dead or dying mature trees have been cut down at the city-owned park because of a trio of deadly impacts. Longstanding floodwaters, the derecho and disease left a huge number of trees at risk of falling.

More than 200 have been removed, and at least 100 more are on the list for removal. Throughout the 450-acre park, towering oaks and other species have been painted with red X marks to indicate they must go.

Credit Island has a dead-tree problem The grass says late fall, but the trees say dead of winter.

"Much of the soil on Credit Island is not suitable for long-term tree growth," said Nicole Gleason, Davenport's director of public works. "Once removal is complete, the city will strategically plant trees, however, the quantity will be far less than the quantity removed to ensure proper root growth and better sustainability through flooding."

Some saplings already have been planted on the south side of the island. Yet to be determined is how many more will be planted and what species are likely to do best in the less-than-ideal soil.

"We purchased 80 saplings last November and organized a volunteer day and planted them all on a Saturday morning," Gleason aid. "Trees that we plant this year will be bigger, 1.5 caliper (referring to the diameter of the trunks)."

The trees planted in the fall include scarlet oaks, pecans, sugar maples, white pines, pin oaks and sycamores.

Additional planting must wait until more trees and their debris are hauled out of the park. The widespread removal has produced large quantities of limbs, trunks and other debris, including some that was marketable.

The city sold some logs to a mill, Gleason said, and some were processed for firewood. The remainder will be turned into compost or mulch.

"Although it is not illegal to transport firewood within Iowa, the DNR encourages you to buy wood from where you will burn it and avoid moving firewood over great distances," she said, referring to the dangers of disease and insects, such as the emerald ash borer.

"Parks Department and Forestry Division are currently working on a plan that will include soil amendments, native-species selection (based on flood resiliency) and a timeline for replacement," Gleason said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.