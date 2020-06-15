More than 500 apply for rent help in Davenport

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Some of Davenport's federal money for rehabbing affordable housing now is being used to help residents pay their rent.

The City Council voted to use money from Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, to help lessen financial impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. After devoting $1 million to a program called Tenant Based Rental Assistance, or TBRA, the city received more than 500 applications.

Those who qualify by demonstrating their income has been reduced to certain levels due to the coronavirus can receive up to $1,000 a month for three months. The money does not have to be paid back, and the program is for all rental properties, not just those with income restrictions.

"I think HUD recognized early on that the nature of this pandemic is different from several other recent disasters (i.e., tornados, floods, earthquakes) in that there isn’t property damage from which to recover," said Bruce Berger, Davenport's director of Community Planning and Economic Development. "So using a program like TBRA to help households remain in their homes addresses the need more than building/rehabbing more housing right now."

Compared to other programs, Berger said, the process for allocating TBRA money has been swift.