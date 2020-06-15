More than 500 apply for rent help in Davenport

Some of Davenport's federal money for rehabbing affordable housing now is being used to help residents pay their rent.
The City Council voted to use money from Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, to help lessen financial impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. After devoting $1 million to a program called Tenant Based Rental Assistance, or TBRA, the city received more than 500 applications.
Those who qualify by demonstrating their income has been reduced to certain levels due to the coronavirus can receive up to $1,000 a month for three months. The money does not have to be paid back, and the program is for all rental properties, not just those with income restrictions.
"I think HUD recognized early on that the nature of this pandemic is different from several other recent disasters (i.e., tornados, floods, earthquakes) in that there isn’t property damage from which to recover," said Bruce Berger, Davenport's director of Community Planning and Economic Development. "So using a program like TBRA to help households remain in their homes addresses the need more than building/rehabbing more housing right now."
Compared to other programs, Berger said, the process for allocating TBRA money has been swift.
"We started accepting applications on May 1st and the first applicant was approved around May 21," he said. "So far, roughly $100,000 has been obligated."
Following is the status of more than 500 applications for TBRA funding in Davenport:
• About 100 people have been approved or are in the final stages of approval.
• More than 200 did not meet the eligibility requirements.
• Remainder are “in progress”, meaning city staff still is reviewing the application or awaiting missing documentation from the tenant or property owner.
Most approvals have been the result of hardship related to unemployment and/or reduced employment, Berger said.
"While we haven’t obligated all of the funding yet, we anticipate closing off the application period soon, as new applications have significantly slowed," he said last week.
The city's decision to "re-purpose" the federal grant money has placed last-minute demands on staff in Berger's office.
"It was/is certainly busy, and we are reviewing DREAM project applications right now, too," he said. "But staff is doing the best we can."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.