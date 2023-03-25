Allen Kopel awoke in the middle of the night and noticed how bright it was inside the East Moline house he shares with his father, Jerry.

“I just thought, ‘It must have snowed,’ ” Allen Kopel said.

But when he got up to start his day, he said, “I looked out the window; I was shocked”

Heavy snow about 7 inches deep covered the ground and the cars. A large branch snapped on one of the trees near a neighbor’s property. It fell harmlessly into that neighbor’s driveway. The Kopels moved it out of the way.

Jerry Kopel broke out his snow blower to see how well it would work. It was slow going, but he was able to get rid of a bunch of heavy snow blocking the entrance to his driveway that was left by a snowplow that had gone down the street earlier in the morning.

Officially at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline, 7.3 inches of snow fell, meteorologist Andy Ervin of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said. For the snow year that begins July 1, that gives the Quad-Cities 24.6 inches of snow, which is 9.9 inches below normal.

It was a thin band of snow that fell, and in east-central Iowa and west-central Illinois, the Quad-Cities was ground zero, Ervin said.

The band moved northeast into parts of Whiteside, Joe Daviess and Stephenson counties in Illinois and up into Wisconsin. Anyone living within that narrow band got snow, a lot of it.

“It was our snowstorm,” Ervin said. “Prairie du Chien got nothing. Cedar Rapids never saw a flake. Burlington got nothing. Geneseo got nothing. We were right dead center in northern Scott County.”

In northwest Illinois, in parts of Carroll, Joe Daviess and Stephenson counties, there were spotter reports of upward of 17 inches of snow.

For some, the snow meant fun. Sara Johnson built a snowman with her son, Uriah Johnson, 7, and Elianna Lang, 11, outside their home on Davenport’s Marquette Street.

“It turned out to be a beautiful day, and the snow is perfect for a snowman,” Sara Johnson said.

The high temperature for the day was reached at about 5:45 p.m. when the mercury hit 47 degrees at the Quad Cities International Airport. It reached 45 degrees at the Davenport Municipal Airport at that time, also.

Meteorologist Mike McClure of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said there were indications in the weather models later Friday night that more snow was going to fall than initially thought. Cold, dry air that wasn’t expected to enter the Quad-Cities until about 3 a.m. Saturday arrived a few hours earlier.

“We had thunder snow,” McClure said. “We had convection with this system. Anytime you have thunder snow you can expect 2-plus inches per hour of heavy snow as opposed to a half inch an hour normally.

“There was a lot of moisture with this storm, as there is with all of these early spring systems,” he said. “The only question we had was when it was going to change to all snow and that occurred earlier than we initially anticipated.

Meteorologist Rich Kinney of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said early Saturday that the snow was falling fast, between 2 and 3 inches an hour.

It is one thing when snow falls slowly on warm ground, McClure said, and it is another when the snow is falling at 2 inches or more per hour.

“It’s going to stick quickly,” he said.

Had the cold, dry air come in later, there would have been less snow, he added.

Sticking snow felled power lines. Tree branches were snapped by the buildup of snow on them, some harmlessly, others falling onto and downing power lines.

“People don’t realize just how heavy water is,” Ervin said. “It’s one thing when it falls as rain but quite another when it falls as snow and sticks to power lines, trees and roofs.

Speaking early Saturday, MidAmerican Energy spokesman Geoff Greenwood said that before 8 a.m. 10,280 Quad-City customers were without power. By 9:38 a.m., that number had dropped to 7,766. By 11:30 a.m. that number stood at 4,526 customers. By 6:57 p.m. there were only 373 Quad-City customers still without power.

Greenwood said fixing a power line that fed a lot of customers was one thing.

“It's the lines that affect a small number of customers or one customer that will take a while," he said.

MidAmerican called in extra line crews from Des Moines, Waterloo and Iowa City, as well as extra tree crews and line watchers whose job it is to watch downed power lines and keep people away from them.

McClure said local rivers were expected to rise but slowly.

“Because it fell as snow we’ll be able to buy time,” McClure said. "It will be a slower rise due to the snow melt. It will take some time to get it all melted and into the system.”

The Rock River at Moline is expected to reach 12.1 feet at about 7 a.m. Tuesday. Flood stage there is 12 feet.

The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15 will not get close to flood stage as it is expected to rise to 9.7 feet by 7 a.m. Tuesday. Flood stage there is 15 feet.

Another storm system is set to move through Sunday and linger into Monday. But that system will not be nearly as strong, McClure said.

“This system is coming in over Nebraska and Kansas, and it does not have as much time to pull up moisture,” he said. “This system also will be occurring during the day rather than the overnight hours when snow can accumulate better. Given what the daytime temperatures are going to be the snow should quickly melt.”

The high Sunday is expected to reach 43 degrees.