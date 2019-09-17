Earlier this month, more than $315,000 in grants were awarded to 20 Quad-City-based nonprofits from the Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund at the Quad-Cities Community Foundation.
Now, more than $77,000 in additional grants have been awarded to 12 nonprofits from eight additional funds supported by donors at the Community Foundation. The grants provide general operating support and support for ongoing programs.
Quad-Cities resident Judith Berger started her endowment fund at the Quad-Cities Community Foundation to focus on education, poverty and children in need. This year, a $1,840 grant from her fund went to support Christ United Methodist Church, which hosts a food pantry to help hungry individuals in Silvis.
Nearly $60,000 in grant funding was awarded thanks to the CommunityWorks Endowment Fund, which focuses on childcare, land use and protection, and workforce development in Rock Island County. One of this year’s grant recipients is the Aldridge Early Learning Center, which provides affordable childcare for families in the Quad Cities. The center received a fully funded, $20,000 grant award from the Community Foundation.
Grant awards also were made from the Basic Human Needs Fund, the Sekharan Family Fund, the Chip Sunderbruch Memorial Risk Management Fund, the Neil C. Brennan Fund, the Roy E. Murray Fund, and the John J. Quail Fund.
Basic Human Needs Fund Grant—supporting organizations supporting basic human needs:
- River Bend Foodbank: $500
CommunityWorks Endowment Fund Grant—focuses on childcare, land use protection, and workforce development in Rock Island County:
- Aldridge Early Learning Center: $20,000
- Dress for Success Quad Cities: $10,000
- WVIK Quad Cities NPR: $9,800
- YouthHope: $20,000
John J. Quail Fund Grant—focuses on arts and culture:
- QC United: $2,750
Judith Berger Fund Grant—focuses on education, poverty, and children in need:
- Christ United Methodist Church: $1,840
Neil C. Brennan Fund Grant—focuses on educational opportunities for underserved children:
- Hand-in-Hand: $400
Roy E. Murray Fund Grant—focuses on youth:
- QC Closet2Closet: $6,480
- Safe Families for Children Alliance: $1,470
Sekharan Family Fund Grant—focuses on hospice care and homelessness:
- DeLaCerda House, Inc.: $600
Chip Sunderbruch Memorial Risk Management Fund Grant—focuses on risk management and safety issues:
- Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities: $3,700
Grants are made available because of donors in the region who have made endowment gifts to support communities in the Quad-Cities. The grants were awarded through the foundation's Coordinated Field of Interest Fund Opportunity, allowing nonprofits to submit one application and be considered for many grant opportunities.
Many grants were awarded in partnership with grants from the Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund.
For more information, go to www.qccommunityfoundation.org.