Ice on power lines and winds blowing strong enough to bring the burdened lines down are causing power outages throughout the Quad-City region.
In the last couple of hours MidAmerican Energy has seen power outages in the area mount, 8,124 customers without power as of 6:30 p.m.
In the Iowa Quad-Cities, there are 2,447 customers without power, MidAmerican Energy is reporting. Of those, Davenport has the greatest number of outages reported with 1,499, followed by customers in Scott County with 390, LeClaire with 411, Eldridge with 144, Bettendorf with two and Princeton with one.
Due to the extensive extended power outages in the City of Eldridge the Community Center at 400 S. 16th Ave., Eldridge has been opened up as a warming center for those in need.
In the Illinois Quad-Cities, there are 5,675 customers without power with 1,232 of those being in Rock Island County, 1,278 in Mercer County, 816 in Rock Island, 265 in Reynolds, 345 in Matherville, 889 in Henry County, 275 in Andover, 572 in Andalusia, two in Moline and one in Milan.
MidAmerican Energy spokeswoman Tina Hoffman said that the company was concerned about the possibility that ice accumulating on power lines coupled with the strong winds would cause a large number of outages in the region.
The company has dispatched additional line and tree trimming crews to the Quad-City region, she said.
Anyone who sees a downed power line is asked to report it to 800-799-4443. Also, never assume that someone else has reported an outage. If a customer experiences a power outage MidAmerican asks that customers report the outage at the same number, 800-799-4443.
Alliant Energy, which serves Cedar, Clinton, Louisa, Muscatine, and Scott counties is reporting 3,742 customers without power in those counties. There are 2,087 customers in Cedar County without power, while there are 99 in Clinton County, 239 in Louisa County, 443 in Muscatine County and 874 in Scott County.
Alliant Energy customers can report an outage by texting OUT to 255255 on a mobile phone, or call Alliant Energy at 800-255-4268.
Area police are urging people not to drive unless there is an emergency or they have to be somewhere. There are numerous crashes throughout the Quad-City region because of the slick roadways.