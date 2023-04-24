A driver died early Monday during a three-vehicle crash in downtown Bettendorf.

The collision occurred at 5:52 a.m. at the intersection of the westbound Interstate 74 off-ramp and Grant Street, according to a city news release. Investigators said it appears an eastbound 2021 Dodge Ram hit a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado as the Chevrolet exited I-74 and traveled through the intersection. The third vehicle damaged was stationary at the intersection.

The driver of the Silverado was pronounced dead at the scene, the release states. That person's identity was not yet being released. An autopsy was planned.

The other drivers were not hurt.

The investigation continued Monday afternoon and Bettendorf Police were asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Sgt. Patrick Mesick at 563-344-4047.

The Bettendorf fire and public works departments assisted police at the scene, the release states.