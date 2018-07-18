A Rock Island man was starting to walk his dog Wednesday when he realized his house was on fire.
Dick Johnson, 82, 2211 16th St., was just taking his shih tzu out for a walk when he saw flames coming from the electrical hook up for the home, he said as he stood on the street, watching firefighters wrap up their efforts at the home. Abby, the shih tzu, was with a neighbor.
The house was being re-sided and a piece of siding fell and struck the power line where it joined the home on the east wall (the back of the house), Rock Island Fire Marshal Greg Marty said. The resulting fire got into the walls, then the attic.
The whole house was electrified and firefighters had to wait for MidAmerican Energy to cut the power before they fought the fire, Marty said. Firefighters got the call around 8:30 a.m.
As of 9 a.m., firefighters were using a large hose hooked to a gantry tower on one of their vehicles to shoot a heavy stream of water into a hole just under the roof on the front of the house. Small blooms of flame could be seen coming from the parallel location at the back.
The fire appeared to be out by about 9:15 a.m.
Marty said he estimated the damage around $80,000 and the house was not habitable as of Wednesday morning. The Red Cross had been notified.
He did not know at that time whether the house was salvageable. It was the only one reported without power because of the fire.