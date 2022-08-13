Most Afghans are stuck in ‘legal limbo’

Yes Afghans need housing, need jobs, need to learn English.

But ultimately more important than any of that, they need to get out of legal limbo.

Of the 82,000 Afghans that were evacuated by the United States during July-August 2021, 72,500 were admitted to the U.S. under a temporary, two-year status called “parole” that offers no path to permanent residency or citizenship, according to a Congressional Research Service report.

Once that parole expires, so does the authorization to work in this country and the person is subject to deportation.

Under normal circumstances, people fleeing a country because of well-founded fear of persecution would have been vetted and conferred with “refugee” status while still overseas. Then when they arrived in the United States with that status they would have been eligible to apply for permanent residency within one year and for U.S. citizenship four years after that.

But that didn’t happen with the Afghans. Because of the urgency of the evacuation — some would say “botched” — there was no time to establish immigration status or obtain visas. Afghans were flown to overseas military bases where they were vetted, then entered the United States as “parolees.” Some were people who had worked with the U.S. military while some were women and girls at high risk of reprisal from the Taliban.

In March, the Secretary of Homeland Security granted “temporary protection status” to Afghan parolees for 18 months allowing them to continue living here, keep working and avoid deportation. As of April 2022, Iowa had 1,130 residents with temporary protection status and Illinois had 3,610, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service.

This protection can be extended indefinitely by the Secretary of Homeland Security for as long as Afghanistan remains a place of ongoing armed conflict.

But temporary protection still doesn’t fix the legal limbo.

For permanent status, Afghan “parolees” have two main options under existing mechanisms – seeking a Special Immigrant Visa or asylum, both difficult.

Immigration advocates push for ‘adjustment’

Immigration advocates, including Laura Fontaine, executive director of World Relief Quad-Cities, want Congress to pass legislation that would “adjust” Afghan status to a designation that would lead to permanent residency and citizenship, without going through those other procedures. Congress has discussed legislation called the Afghan Adjustment Act that would do this, but no free-standing bills have been introduced.

The Biden Administration tried to include Afghan adjustment language in appropriations measures this spring, but the language never made it into the bills considered by the House or Senate. The most recent attempt was in April as part of a request for emergency funding for Ukraine.

There is precedent for “adjustment” legislation, dating back to 1958 when a path to permanent residency was offered to people fleeing the 1956 Hungarian revolution. Large numbers of people from Indochina -- Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia – benefitted in the 1970s after the end of the Vietnam War, according to the Congressional Research Report.

But opponents have questioned the soundness of the security vetting procedures conducted prior to entry and the security risks associated with large-scale Afghan resettlement. Some have said the procedures were not tough enough to keep out people affiliated with terrorist organizations.

Q-C lawmakers weigh in

For these reasons, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is skeptical of the Afghan Adjustment Act, a spokesman said.

And while Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, “strongly believes America should not abandon its promise to the Afghan men and women who fought alongside U.S. service members or helped us in the fight against terror,” she, too, believes there must be “appropriate vetting procedures in place … before they obtain an adjusted status,” spokeswoman Kelsi Daniell wrote in an email.

Rep. Marionette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, said in an emailed statement that she “would continue to study and consider any adjustment of status legislation for our partners who are here in the U.S.” and that she remains “dedicated to implementing thorough screening and vetting procedures for any individuals being considered.”

Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., said in an email statement that “it’s essential that we live up to our word and continue to support these (people) – including evaluating their long term status in this country.”

Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., said in an email statement that he is “happy to support legislation that provides a clear path to a green card (providing legal permanent residency) for these deserving individuals,” referring to people “forced to leave their homes behind and flee … as a result of service to our country,” specifically Afghans who worked alongside our troops, diplomats and non-grovernmental organizations, or NGOs.

Existing options: Special visa, asylum

As for the two mechanisms already in place, some 36,821 Afghans living in the U.S. are potentially eligible for the Special Immigrant Visa program, created in 2008 to provide a path to permanent residence for Afghans who were employed by or on behalf of the U.S. government for a year, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Fontaine, of World Relief, points to the obstacles.

Normally, applying for this status would require a letter from the officer in charge of the diplomatic mission at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul. Because that embassy no longer exists, that is not possible. In addition, given the dangers of the evacuation and the need to pass through Taliban checkpoints, many Afghans destroyed or left behind documents linking them to foreign governments, the very documents they now need, according to the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan organization that does research and analysis on immigration.

In other cases, Afghans cannot complete the requirements because the contracting company that hired them no longer exists, or they cannot locate their supervisor to request a recommendation.

Seeking this status also takes time. According to a January report from the departments of State and Homeland Security, average processing time was running around 734 calendar days.

Asylum: A second route to permanent residency is to seek asylum, which is identical to seeking refugee status except it’s for people already living in the United States. Grounds are the same: fear of persecution in their homeland based on race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group or political opinion. Asylum applications must be filed within one year of a person’s arrival in the U.S.

This route is even more backlogged than the first because it includes all the people seeking residency from south of the U.S. border and elsewhere.

According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service data, there were 432,341 pending affirmative asylum applications as of December 2021. To place this in context, the service adjudicated 9,727 applications during October-December 2021, the Congressional Research Service states.

This route also generally requires the hiring of an attorney or accredited representative with expertise in immigration that can cost thousands of dollars.

In the Quad-Cities, legal status is a “major, major issue for Afghans,” Fontaine said.

“We’re making a whole population pay for our mistake. We’ve had a year to rectify this and Congress still hasn’t acted. An entire community is being set up for failure because we didn’t do our due diligence.”

Despite the difficulty, World Relief staffers are forging ahead in trying to get legal status for its clients via Special Immigration Visas or asylum. More than half the staff traveled in June to the nonprofit National Immigrant Justice Center in Chicago in to be trained in how to do this, Fontaine said. In addition, World Relief is arranging transportation and guidance to Chicago for immigration appointments.