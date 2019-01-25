Most area school districts have announced there will be no classes today because of the cold weather.
The Davenport Community School District, Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley, Muscatine, Moline, Rock Island-Milan, Geneseo and East Moline have all announced that schools will be closed due to the weather.
Scott Community College also has announced that all Scott Community College campuses will be closed. All day and evening classes have been canceled.
Here's the list of closings and late starts.
Alwood Schools, closed
All Saint's School (Davenport), closed
Alleman High School (Rock Island), closed
Amboy School District, closed
Andrew Community Schools, closed
Annawan School District, closed
Assumption High School, closed
Bennett Comm. Schools, closed
Bellevue Schools, closed
Bettendorf Schools, canceled
Blackhawk Special Education District, closed
Camanche Schools, delayed 2 hours
Calamus-Wheatland, closed
Cambridge Schools, canceled
Carbon Cliff -Barstow District 36, closed
Central DeWitt Schools, closed
Chadwick-Milledgeville School District, closed
Clinton Schools, delayed 2 hours
Colona Schools, closed
Columbus Junction Schools, Bus Routes-Hard Surface, 2 hours delay
Davenport Schools, closed
Delwood Schools, canceled
Durant Schools, closed
East Moline Christian School, closed
East Moline District #37, closed
East Coloma-Nelson, delayed 2 hours
Eastland School District, closed
Easton Valley, closed
Erie Schools, closed
Galena School District, closed
Galesburg Schools, closed
Galva Schools, closed
Geneseo Schools, canceled
Hampton Schools, closed
Jordan Catholic School, closed
Kewanee School District #229, delayed 1 hour
Kewanee Wethersfield School District, delayed 1 hour
Louisa-Muscatine Schools, delayed 2 hours
Maquoketa Schools, closed
Mercer County School District, closed
Moline-Coal Valley Schools, closed
Montmorency #145, delayed 2 hours
Morrison Schools, closed
Morning Sun Elementary, opening late 2 hours
Muscatine School District, canceled
Newman Central Catholic (Sterling) closed
North Scott Schools, closed
Northeast Schools, delayed 2 hours
North Cedar Schools, closed
Orion Schools, canceled
Prophetstown/Lyndon/Tampico, canceled
Pleasant Valley Schools, canceled
Prince of Peace (Clinton), delayed 2 hours
Quad-City Christian School, canceled
River Bend Schools #2,closed
River Ridge School District, closed
Riverdale Schools Port Byron, canceled
Rock Falls High School, delayed 2 hours
Rock Island-Milan Schools, closed
Rockridge Schools, closed
Rivermont Collegiate, closed
Scott Community College, closed
Sherrard Schools, closed
Silvis School District, closed
St. Paul Lutheran, Davenport, canceled
St. Paul's Lutheran School (Moline), closed
Sterling Public Schools, delayed 2 hours
Tipton Schools, closed
Trinity Lutheran School (Davenport), closed
Unity Christian, canceled
United Township High School, closed
Unity Christian School-Fulton, closed
Villa Montessori School, closed
Wapello School District, delayed 2 hours
West Carroll Schools, closed
West Liberty Schools, closed