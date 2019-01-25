Try 1 month for 99¢
School closing logo

Most area school districts have announced there will be no classes today because of the cold weather.

The Davenport Community School District, Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley, Muscatine, Moline, Rock Island-Milan, Geneseo and East Moline have all announced that schools will be closed due to the weather.

Scott Community College also has announced that all Scott Community College campuses will be closed. All day and evening classes have been canceled.

Here's the list of closings and late starts.

Alwood Schools, closed

All Saint's School (Davenport), closed

Alleman High School (Rock Island), closed

Amboy School District, closed

Andrew Community Schools, closed

Annawan School District, closed

Assumption High School, closed

Bennett Comm. Schools, closed

Bellevue Schools, closed

Bettendorf Schools, canceled

Blackhawk Special Education District, closed

Camanche Schools, delayed 2 hours

Calamus-Wheatland, closed

Cambridge Schools,  canceled

Carbon Cliff -Barstow District 36, closed

Central DeWitt Schools, closed

Chadwick-Milledgeville School District, closed

Clinton Schools, delayed 2 hours

Colona Schools, closed

Columbus Junction Schools, Bus Routes-Hard Surface, 2 hours delay

Davenport Schools, closed

Delwood Schools, canceled

Durant Schools, closed

East Moline Christian School, closed

East Moline District #37, closed

East Coloma-Nelson, delayed 2 hours

Eastland School District, closed

Easton Valley, closed

Erie Schools, closed

Galena School District, closed

Galesburg Schools, closed

Galva Schools, closed

Geneseo Schools, canceled

Hampton Schools, closed

Jordan Catholic School, closed

Kewanee School District #229, delayed 1 hour

Kewanee Wethersfield School District, delayed 1 hour

Louisa-Muscatine Schools, delayed 2 hours

Maquoketa Schools, closed

Mercer County School District, closed

Moline-Coal Valley Schools, closed

Montmorency #145, delayed 2 hours

Morrison Schools, closed

Morning Sun Elementary, opening late 2 hours

Muscatine School District, canceled

Newman Central Catholic (Sterling) closed

North Scott Schools, closed

Northeast  Schools, delayed 2 hours

North Cedar Schools, closed

Orion Schools, canceled

Prophetstown/Lyndon/Tampico, canceled

Pleasant Valley Schools, canceled

Prince of Peace (Clinton), delayed 2 hours

Quad-City Christian School, canceled

River Bend Schools #2,closed

River Ridge School District, closed

Riverdale Schools Port Byron, canceled

Rock Falls High School, delayed 2 hours

Rock Island-Milan Schools, closed

Rockridge Schools, closed

Rivermont Collegiate, closed

Scott Community College, closed

Sherrard Schools, closed

Silvis School District, closed

St. Paul Lutheran, Davenport, canceled

St. Paul's Lutheran School (Moline), closed

Sterling Public Schools, delayed 2 hours

Tipton Schools, closed

Trinity Lutheran School (Davenport), closed

Unity Christian, canceled

United Township High School, closed

Unity Christian School-Fulton, closed

Villa Montessori School, closed

Wapello School District, delayed 2 hours

West Carroll Schools, closed

West Liberty Schools, closed

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags