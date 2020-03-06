Most of the Mississippi River's worst floods have happened in 30 years.

It’s the multi-million dollar question: What will flooding look like in the Quad-Cities this spring?

Current outlooks from the National Weather Service show a very high probability — around 95% — of a “major flood” of the Mississippi River, defined as a flood that crests above 18.0 ft at Rock Island.

Since flood crests were first measured more than 150 years ago, the Quad-Cities have seen 24 such floods above the 18 ft.-threshold, according to data from the National Weather Service.

Of those 24 crests, half have happened in the last 30 years. In fact, eight of the 10 highest-ever Mississippi River crests have happened since 1990.