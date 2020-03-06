Most of the Mississippi River's worst floods have happened in 30 years.

It’s the multi-million dollar question: What will flooding look like in the Quad-Cities this spring?
Current outlooks from the National Weather Service show a very high probability — around 95% — of a “major flood” of the Mississippi River, defined as a flood that crests above 18.0 ft at Rock Island.
Since flood crests were first measured more than 150 years ago, the Quad-Cities have seen 24 such floods above the 18 ft.-threshold, according to data from the National Weather Service.
Of those 24 crests, half have happened in the last 30 years. In fact, eight of the 10 highest-ever Mississippi River crests have happened since 1990.
When asked if flooding is getting worse over time, Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said the National Weather Service flood data shows the answer is “pretty obvious.”
“I’m not a climatologist or scientist, but you can literally export that data and look: the majority of the top 10 floods have happened in the last 25 years,” Gleason said.
A list of the 24 crests of the Mississippi River above 18 ft. are below:
- 22.70 ft on 05/02/2019
- 22.63 ft on 07/09/1993
- 22.48 ft on 04/28/1965
- 22.33 ft on 04/25/2001
- 22.00 ft on 03/10/1868
- 21.68 ft on 06/01/2019
- 21.49 ft on 06/16/2008
- 20.90 ft on 07/04/2014
- 20.71 ft on 04/22/2011
- 20.68 ft on 04/08/2019
- 19.66 ft on 04/20/1997
- 19.40 ft on 06/27/1892
- 19.30 ft on 04/26/1969
- 19.24 ft on 04/29/2008
- 19.22 ft on 10/07/1986
- 19.16 ft on 05/09/1975
- 19.12 ft on 04/21/2013
- 19.00 ft on 02/22/1966
- 18.84 ft on 03/26/1973
- 18.63 ft on 04/28/1952
- 18.60 ft on 05/16/1988
- 18.59 ft on 04/25/1993
- 18.40 ft on 06/26/1980
- 18.30 ft on 04/28/1951
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.