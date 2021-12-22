 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by DuTrac Community Credit Union
Most popular baby names of 2021
0 Comments
alert topical

Most popular baby names of 2021

  • Updated
  • 0
Baby names

During another crazy year in the world of healthcare, the labor & delivery team at UnityPoint Health–Trinity helped more than 1,600 families welcome a new baby into the world.

Here’s a look at the most popular names of 2021 at UnityPoint Health–Trinity hospitals.

Trinity Moline BirthPlace

Boys: Jack/Jaxson, Levi, Lucas, Henry, Benjamin

Girls: Charlotte, Emery, Lily, Harper, Isabella

Trinity Bettendorf BirthPlace

Boys: Noah, Jackson, Miles, Roman, Silas

Girls: Everleigh, Cora, Olivia, Sophia, Mya

One-of-a-kind names this year include:

Trinity Moline BirthPlace

Symphony, Chicago, Creedence, Saturn, Nation

Trinity Bettendorf BirthPlace

Mahaunie, Juniper

Quad-City Times​

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US Army reportedly develops vaccine to treat all COVID variants

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News