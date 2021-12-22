Most popular baby names of 2021

During another crazy year in the world of healthcare, the labor & delivery team at UnityPoint Health–Trinity helped more than 1,600 families welcome a new baby into the world.
Here’s a look at the most popular names of 2021 at UnityPoint Health–Trinity hospitals.
Trinity Moline BirthPlace
Boys: Jack/Jaxson, Levi, Lucas, Henry, Benjamin
Girls: Charlotte, Emery, Lily, Harper, Isabella
Trinity Bettendorf BirthPlace
Boys: Noah, Jackson, Miles, Roman, Silas
Girls: Everleigh, Cora, Olivia, Sophia, Mya
One-of-a-kind names this year include:
Trinity Moline BirthPlace
Symphony, Chicago, Creedence, Saturn, Nation
Trinity Bettendorf BirthPlace
Mahaunie, Juniper
