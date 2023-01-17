Mostly rain with front moving through Quad-City region Wednesday and Thursday

A system moving through the Quad-City region Wednesday and Thursday will bring mostly rain, while accumulating snow will remain off to the west and north of the Quad-Cities, meteorologist Tom Philip of the National Weather Service in Davenport said Tuesday night.

While the Quad-City region is doing well on its soil moisture content, meaning the area is no long in a drought, the rest of Iowa west of the Quad-City region has not been so lucky, so any moisture will be welcome.

Philip said the rain is expected to begin Wednesday afternoon. There could be a very brief wintry mix that involves sleet or freezing rain during the evening commute from about 6-8 p.m., but it won’t be anything that sticks, and then it’s back to all rain.

The Quad-Cities could see a one-half inch to two-thirds of an inch of rainfall in total. As the ground is not frozen that water will soak into the ground, Philip said.

Waterloo is expecting a 3-7 inches of snow, while Charles City is expecting 4-8 inches. Dubuque is forecast to receive 2-4 inches of snow.

The high temperature reached 57 degrees on Monday, just 2 degrees shy of the record of 59 degrees set for that day in 1990. However, the Quad-Cities did tie a record for the warmest overnight low for the day of 42 degrees that was set in 1913. The record low for Monday is minus 27 degrees set in 2009.

Tuesday’s high temperature was 43 degrees.

Wednesday’s high is expected to be 34 degrees with an overnight low of 26. Thursday’s high is expected to be about 29 degrees with an overnight low of 18 degrees.

Friday’s forecast calls for a high of 22 degrees, while the high temps Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the mid-20s with overnight lows both nights in the middle teens.

Through Monday, the Quad-City area has received 1.12 inches of snow for the month of January. The snowiest January on record was set in 2019 when 30.2 inches of snow fell. The least snowiest was just a trace of snow set in 1944 and again in 1989.

In the eight- to 14-day outlook, the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center indicates that temperatures will be trending colder during that time period.

For the Quad-City region, there is a 60% to 70% chance of below normal temperatures for the period of Jan. 17 through Jan. 31.