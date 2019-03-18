Good afternoon, Quad-Cities. Here is your National Weather Service forecast.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high near 46 degrees. West winds will be 5-10 mph.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 27 degrees. West winds will be around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 52 degrees. Southwest winds will be 5-10 mph.
Tuesday night there is a 30 percent chance of rain after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Southwest winds will be around 5 mph.