MUSCATINE – Trevor Wixom’s mother wonders if her son's outcome may have been different if a search had not been delayed.

Julie Buhmeyer said she was twice turned away by the Muscatine Police Department when she tried to report her son missing. In both instances, she said, police told her Wixom, 21, did not meet missing-person criteria.

It was only after she contacted Mayor Brad Bark that police were willing to declare him missing, Buhmeyer said.

“I did talk with the old chief of police, (Brett) Talkington, and he did apologize and he said it shouldn’t have taken that long to list him as a missing person,” Buhmeyer said. “I guess the bottom line is: I feel like we lost valuable information by having the investigation happen so late, and I feel like our community and the police department needs to come up with a new contingency plan for missing people.”

Muscatine police recently released information about its investigation into Wixom’s disappearance. They confirmed that on two occasions — Oct. 25 and Nov. 1, 2022 — Buhmeyer tried to report him missing. The first time, officers told her that Wixom did not meet the criteria to be categorized a missing person.

The second time, two officers thought they recently had seen Wixom. After a follow-up conversation on Nov. 3, an attempt to locate was issued, and Wixom's name was entered into a missing-persons database on Nov. 4 — 10 days after his mom first alerted police.

Remains found in Discovery Park on March 3 are believed to be Wixom's.

The body has been sent to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for positive identification, using dental records.

Muscatine Police Assistant Chief Steve Snider defended the delay, saying several people told officers they had seen Wixom. Police followed up on each claim, he said. At least 37 interviews were conducted in the effort to locate Wixom, and the death investigation is ongoing.

Iowa law is clear. A missing person is defined as someone who is missing and has a physical or mental disability; is missing under circumstances indicating their safety is in danger; is missing under circumstances that the disappearance was not voluntary; or is an unemancipated minor.

Wixom had bouts of schizophrenia and a heart condition that required medication. Shortly before he disappeared, he had been hospitalized for the heart condition, his mother said.

While family members made police aware of the medical concerns, Snider said, other information made the situation appear less dire.

They were aware, for instance, that it was not uncommon for Wixom to be out of contact with family for days at a time. And Buhmeyer said her son sometimes spent the night with friends.

“The first time they contacted us, he had been gone a week,” Snider said. “They called us back on the first and that is when things started gaining traction.

"They told us they did not believe he was in any danger or had been taken against his will. Trevor was a fully functional adult, other than he had mental illness. He was living on his own and doing his own thing. Their big concern is that he had not contacted them.”

Police and family are not in agreement on whether the heart medicine was an urgent issue.

"As far as the medication, they had told us he hadn’t been taking it for six months, so that was not considered life-threatening," Snider said.

However, Buhmeyer recalled it differently, saying her son was taking the medication after the recent hospitalization, and the family was "concerned about his medical state without having the heart medication" with him.

Shortly after declaring Wixom missing, police issued a Be-on-the-Lookout, or BOLO. But they did not include his photo, his mother said.

Snider said it likely wouldn't have mattered. Entering Wixom into a national database earlier probably wouldn't have produced results, because it appears he never left Muscatine.

“If we have some indication that they are in danger or been taken against their will or anything that would supply evidence they were suicidal, we would take it with the upmost seriousness and deal with it that way,” Snider said. “None of those things were present initially with Trevor.”

His mother doesn't see it that way.

“It was awful, feeling that there was nothing more I could do for my son,” Buhmeyer said. “I’m at the mercy of someone saying that it didn’t meet the criteria, and I shouldn’t have to feel that way.”

She got the most help, she said, from the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network. In fact, she thinks police could learn something from the non-profit group.

Dennis Harker, founder of the Network, said he would be willing to speak with the police about developing criteria for finding missing persons, if invited.

“In Illinois there was a change in the law last year, saying police have to take a report and they have to act on it,” Harker said. “Usually, when we run into difficulty with police, it is not if it is a child but an adult. Adults have a right to disappear if they want to. There really needs to be some criteria base police use to determine the urgency of conducting an investigation.”

Due to the fact Wixom was on heart medications, Harker is surprised an investigation did not begin immediately.

In the nine years the Network has been operating, he said, many people have raised concerns about police delays in opening investigations. Families have reported police saying they need to wait a few days before declaring someone missing. Harker stressed there is nothing in Iowa law that requires a waiting period.

“We average around 50 cases a year, give or take a few,” he said. “In the nine years we have been in operation, of the people we have reported as missing, probably 25 in nine years have been found deceased.”

The Network is a member of the Illinois Search and Rescue Council, which follows national guidelines, including an urgency factor that determines when to conduct a search. One recommendation Harker makes is that a missing-person determination be based on the knowledge and beliefs of the people who are closest to the individual.

Snider said missing-person reports are “common” and, in most of cases, the subjects are juveniles who eventually return home on their own. Few cases have the kind of tragic outcome that resulted from the Wixom case.

Investigations depend on the totality of the initial reports, Snider said, and he encourages people making them to bring police as much information as possible.

“There is no law against an adult who wants to pick up and take off,” Snider said. “We kind of always have to be balancing an individual’s right to privacy with what people who are wanting to recover them want. We look at every case hard, but we look at the entire set of circumstances surrounding that individual.”