A motorcyclist died Monday afternoon in a crash in DeWitt.

It occured at 2 p.m. in the 2600 block of 225th Street, according to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office. When they arrived, deputies found the driver and motorcycle in a ditch alongside the roadway.

Officials later pronounced the rider, whose identity was not released, dead at the hospital.

The investigation of the crash continues, with the sheriff's office and the Iowa State Patrol participating.

The Dewitt Fire Department, Genesis Ambulance Service and Iowa State Patrol assisted deputies at the scene, the sheriff's office said.