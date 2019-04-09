MUSCATINE — A motorcyclist was airlifted by helicopter early Tuesday afternoon from a crash at the intersection with Grandview Avenue where the Highway 61 bypass becomes Dick Drake Way.
The driver of a Ford pickup truck, who was involved in the accident, called it a "blind accident." His truck was turning left onto Highway 61 (also known as the Douglas King Expressway) from Grandview Avenue following behind a much larger truck. He did not see the motorcycle coming, he said. The motorcyle hit the right side of his truck, possibly after skidding. The man in the pickup truck, who did not give his name, said he was unable to see the motorcycle coming.
Police said on the scanner that the man on the motorcycle suffered multiple fractures. He was airlifted about 1:49 p.m. The accident occurred about 1:10 p.m.
The intersection was temporarily closed down by Muscatine Police and later re-opened.
The accident is under investigation.
No additional information on the condition of the motorcyclist was available. The man in the truck remained on the scene and repaired his truck tire after he was allowed to park it on the side of the road. He appeared to be unhurt.