A motorcyclist injured in a late-night Saturday crash with a car in Bettendorf died Sunday, but some of his organs were harvested, according to his family and friends.
Casey Hitchcock, 40, of Davenport, was pronounced dead at 7:11 p.m. Sunday at University Hospitals, Iowa City, his employer, TRACO Fire Protection LLC of Milan, confirmed.
Jennifer Reagan, director of operations at TRACO Fire Protection, along with a large group of his family and friends, visited Hitchcock Sunday in the hospital's Surgical and Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit.
"He was very loved in the community," Reagan said Monday. "I think it's important people know that he was an organ donor."
Hitchcock also was known as "Shrek" among members of his Davenport-based motorcycle club, Broken Spokes.
As of Monday afternoon, the Bettendorf Police Department had not identified the motorcyclist nor confirmed his death but continues to investigate.
Earlier Monday, TRACO Fire Protection released the following statement on its Facebook page:
"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our Labor Superintendent, Casey Hitchcock. Casey was a vital part of Traco Fire Protection and worked tirelessly toward its success. He was respected in the sprinkler business and a favorite for many of our customers. Casey loved only one thing more than his motorcycles ... his wife and two children. Our deepest condolences to his family and his friends at this very difficult time."
Grant Sims, owner of Monster Sewing in Moline, also mourned the loss of Hitchcock on his business' Facebook page. Sims, reached by phone Monday, provides custom patches and other items for several of the motorcycle clubs in the area, including Broken Spokes.
"He (Hitchcock) was a hell of a guy," Sims said. "He was always in a good mood, and he was always there to help you out; it's just a shame that he's gone."
Police say the crash happened about 10:20 p.m. Saturday on River Drive, when a westbound 2016 Harley Davidson FLHX Street Glide struck the left rear bumper area of a 2008 Chevy Cobalt driven by a 24-year-old Davenport man.
The motorcyclist lost control, his bike slid on its left side and he was thrown. The driver and his motorcycle landed in the eastbound lanes near the intersection of 4th Street and River Drive. A Medic EMS crew lifted him onto a stretcher about 10:30 p.m. and took him to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport. He eventually was transported to University Hospitals, Iowa City.
The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and the driver of the Chevy Cobalt, who has not been identified, did not suffer any injuries, police said.
Hitchcock was a founding member of Broken Spokes, according to the group's latest post on Facebook Sunday, which includes the following message:
"It is with a heavy heart that I write this post. We lost one of our founding members, Casey Hitchcock, aka 'Shrek,' last night in a bike vs. car accident. Please give the family their privacy and their time to grieve. We will keep you posted on the arrangements for his services ..."
The post since has been shared almost 170 times.