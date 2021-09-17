 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorcyclist dies in Davenport crash
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Motorcyclist dies in Davenport crash

  • 0
siren 4

A motorcyclist was killed Friday evening in a crash on North Pine Street in Davenport.

The motorcycle was the lone vehicle involved, according to the Davenport Police Department. The crash occurred at approximately 7:04 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Pine Street. Davenport Police, Davenport Fire and Medic EMS responded to the crash.

The identity of the rider, a 51-year-old male, was not released.

A news release from the department said, "Preliminary investigation indicates the motorcyclist was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when the rider lost control of the motorcycle, leaving the roadway and struck a tree."

The release said the man sustained fatal injuries on the scene.

No further information was available, and the incident remains under investigation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News