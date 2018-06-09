A male motorcyclist was injured in a crash with a car late Saturday on River Drive in Bettendorf. He was transported to an area hospital, Bettendorf Police confirmed.
Emergency first responders lifted the man onto a stretcher about 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of River Drive and 4th Street, leaving behind a trail of blood on the roadway.
Police blocked off traffic on River Drive from Greenwood Avenue to 6th Street as they conducted their investigation.
The motorcyclist and the motorist were traveling west on River Drive toward Davenport when they collided.
There was no additional information available late Saturday.