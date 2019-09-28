A motorcyclist is dead after the bike he was riding crashed in the 23500 block of 115th Avenue at 7:04 p.m. Saturday in Scott County, Scott County Sheriff’s Detective Dan Grafton said.
The crash occurred on a two-lane black top road about three miles south of Donahue, Iowa, Grafton said.
The initial investigation found that a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was being driven by a 60-year-old Davenport man. The man was southbound on 115th Avenue when he came upon a S curve in the roadway. The man lost control of the motorcycle.
Both the motorcycle and the man came to rest in the ditch.
Grafton said medics attempted to resuscitate the man, but the man died.
The crash remains under investigation by the Scott County Accident Investigation Team.