Motorists headed to Village of East Davenport will need to take new route

Work is slated to begin Tuesday to resurface Jersey Ridge Road in Davenport.

The road will be closed between East George Washington Boulevard and East Central Park Avenue. The work is expected to be complete by Tuesday, Sept. 8, according to the city.

If work cannot be completed by then, the road will re-open to two-way traffic, with the contractor returning to finish the work on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Access for Jersey Ridge residents will be maintained during construction. All other motorists are encouraged to follow the marked detour from East Kimberly Road to Eastern Avenue, according to the city.

