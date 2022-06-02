Mount Vernon student and Scripps National Spelling Bee quarterfinalist says knowledge gained more important than loss in competition

Edith Dawson stepped on a plane for the first time to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

She and her family made the trip to Washington, D.C., earlier this week from Mount Vernon, where the 13-year-old joined 233 other kids from across the U.S. to vie for the title of Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion.

She made it to the quarterfinals before getting tripped up by "torrefaction," which is defined by Merriam-Webster as the act or process of drying or roasting with fire. If Edith had had just a couple minutes more to remember what she knew of the word — she only got two minutes before having to give an answer — she said she would have figured it out.

A group of 40 students were eliminated before the semifinals, Edith among them. But a trophy and title didn't mean as much to Edith as all the knowledge she's gained in trying to win them.

"If you work hard enough at something, you can achieve it," Edith said. "I know I didn't make it to the semifinals but I still made it to the quarterfinals, and I feel like I have a much larger vocabulary and words I can spell, and that's what really matters."

Erica Dawson, Edith's mother, said her daughter was crushed by the loss, after working incredibly hard over the past couple of months. The whole family — Edith's parents and her two younger brothers — helped her study thousands of words, meanings and language roots from around the world.

"She sets really high goals for herself and she works so, so hard to get there and because of her high standards, it's super disappointing when she doesn't make it there," Erica said.

However, Edith said getting knocked out in the morning took a weight off her shoulders, so she doesn't have to be so stressed for the rest of the trip. The family has gotten to go sight-seeing outside of the competition, and Edith has met many kids who love spelling just as much as she does.

William Dawson, Edith's father, said all kids should try out spelling bees, as they could have an amazing experience and learn a ton, like Edith has.

Edith is already looking to what comes after the spelling bee, her parents said. As she will age out of the competition this year, Erica said her daughter plans to train younger students in competitive spelling, and maybe her younger brothers one day.

One of Edith's good friends, Elliot, has actually won more spelling bees, she said, and she wants him and anyone else interested to go as far as she did.

"I just want everyone to be able to have this amazing experience," Edith said.

Edith's trip to Washington was paid for by the Dispatch-Argus, which also sponsors the local qualifying bee.

