Mourning in the Quad-Cities: Despite pandemic and change, funerals still about honoring deceased

"There has never been a harder time to be a funeral professional as we assist families through the toughest time in their lives. We will continue offering our professional services in the safest ways possible. We will continue to pray for our families and communities that things will get back to normal soon.''

Despite lack of the "traditional'' service, families appreciate the efforts made on their behalf to make the new normal work.

"The visitation was different in the traditional sense,'' said Cathy McIntosh, daughter of the late Janet Thomas, who died in June. Davenport's Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home handled the Thomas service for the family.

"We were given the option for all visitors to wear masks,'' added McIntosh. "We declined, but our family wore masks. Here's one you always expect and take for granted with a service. No mints. There were always mints about the room. Our mother's service — handled amazingly by the staff — was the first one when gathering size in Iowa changed from 10 to 50, just before Illinois opened up and allowed gatherings of 50 or more with proper distancing.