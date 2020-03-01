Moved by movement: Kinesiology study at Augustana College prepares students for many fields

With all of the facets of kinesiology, the list of jobs in which students may land is seemingly endless. There’s the rehabilitation side to kinesiology, which includes folks who are aging and are in need of care, Edmonds said, as well as physical therapy; occupational therapy; athletic training; “prehabilitation,” or making sure people are not injured in the first place; and more.

Jobs also include "everything from policy analysis to parks and recreation to what we call exercise tourism,” or someone who travels and hosts retreats, Edmonds said.

There also is room for innovation in the field. You can see this in “the rise in boutique gyms like Orange Theory, Crossfit and those types of things,” he said.

The big picture

No matter the endgame, “we want to give a kind of a holistic experience to the students so that they get a grasp of what it means to move” from a “biological and a structural level all the way to, 'OK, well why do people move? How do we motivate them to move? What are some of the barriers for people being physically active?' " Edmonds said.

For those who are wondering how they can get into fields related to movement, sports or therapy, kinesiology could be the answer.

Learning how to meet people where they are and treat them as the complex humans they are, students and future students may “have a better chance of coming up with innovation than maybe we do at the moment,” Edmonds said.

