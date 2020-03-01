Moved by movement: Kinesiology study at Augustana College prepares students for many fields

Behind the scenes of exercise, fitness, sports and other movement-based realms such as physical therapy is kinesiology, a field in which our minds and bodies meet.
Now, those who are interested in kinesiology, or the study of human movement, may learn more at Augustana College in Rock Island. The school offered its first kinesiology class last fall with assistant professor Dr. Shaun Edmonds, and school officials are working to nail down the details of a major and minor in the subject.
Though kinesiology at its core focuses on human movement, it is an interdisciplinary field, said Edmonds, the college’s first kinesiology and physical cultural studies professor.
“We do everything from cellular biology and exercise physiology (to) sports psychology, motivation, those types of things.”
The multifaceted field fits in well at Augustana. “One of the things that we’re trying to focus on (at Augustana) is giving students that broad perspective because it’s a liberal arts college," Edmonds said. "We want to have that integration of all these different areas, and we want to showcase that through an interdisciplinary focus on the human body."
‘A crazy pathway’
Edmonds wasn’t always passionate about movement. “I have a crazy pathway (to kinesiology),” he said. His bachelor's degree is in English literature. "I taught English as a foreign language in Japan, and I was not physically active; it was not my thing.”
Edmonds also isn't a fan of fish, which is a staple in Japanese cuisine, so he gained about 40 pounds while living there. After he returned to the U.S., he began working for a video game company.
He was nearing his late 20s and he wanted to continue learning, “so I started taking exercise classes at a local community college,” he said.
“I found that this was something I was really interested in.”
While he was in Japan, his best friend at home lost about 150 pounds and then gained about 190 pounds. “I had this very personal investment, like, 'What happened here?' And not just physically, but psychologically,” Edmonds said. "When I was taking these exercise classes and learning about my own body, I then was like, 'You know, I kind of want to take this a step further because my friend’s not the only person going through this weight gain, weight loss, and trying to deal with it.' "
He earned his associate degree in exercise physiology and personal training at Parkland College in Champaign, Ill., before going for his master’s degree in human sexuality studies at San Francisco State University. He then earned his doctorate in kinesiology from the University of Maryland-College Park, where he did some teaching as part of the coursework.
He was looking for a job where he could help students learn more about kinesiology and how they could help others, and the job opened up at Augustana, he said. “Basically all the things that I enjoyed about what I did.”
‘The rubber hit the road’
Kinesiology is “applied,” Edmonds said, adding that there are very few people in the field who “don’t talk to humans.” While academic study is fun and interesting, Edmonds said, he much prefers the side of kinesiology where “the rubber hit the road, (where it) actually impacts people.”
Take knee injuries in basketball, for example. “When (students) start to understand why that knee injury is there and what they can do to help support that," Edmonds said, "they can take (what they've learned) and start extending it beyond."
Edmonds approaches kinesiology more from a socio-cultural side, he said. For classes, he not only prepares coursework and labs; he also offers contemporary examples that are relevant and accessible to students, he said. This means “being aware of the current controversies that are going on, because that’s going to tap into what the students care about, which will enable them to really connect with the material.”
As an example, he cited the current buzz about celebrity personal trainer Jillian Michaels publicly taking singer-songwriter Lizzo to task for her weight, saying "This is an unhealthy body."
"And this is (aimed at) Lizzo, who does two- to three-hour stage performances where she’s jumping and dancing in heels. ... Is she getting her daily cardiovascular requirements? Yes. Is she being physically active? Yes. Is she (getting in) strength-training? Yes.”
Part of kinesiology is taking a “holistic look” at a person as a whole, "when we can disconnect this idea of this person is obviously lazy because of their body size,” Edmonds said. “It’s people taking a look at humans as complex individuals."
New field of study at Augie
Current and prospective Augustana students showed interest in kinesiology, so in 2018, faculty members began exploring the feasibility of adding it to the school's curriculum. Over the last school year, Dr. Kimberly Murphy, associate professor of biology and department chair, and biology instructor Brad Kennedy put together a proposal to add a kinesiology major and minor, “and got the proposal passed through governance systems at Augustana,” Murphy said.
Because kinesiology is “concerned with the study of physical activity and human movement and its impact on health, society, and quality of life,” Murphy said, “the mission of the new program is to improve and promote human health and wellness through the study and application of physical activity" in people of all ages from all backgrounds.
The coursework is “designed to introduce students to broad ideas within a liberal arts context and prepare them for a variety of careers,” Murphy said.
‘A huge area’
With all of the facets of kinesiology, the list of jobs in which students may land is seemingly endless. There’s the rehabilitation side to kinesiology, which includes folks who are aging and are in need of care, Edmonds said, as well as physical therapy; occupational therapy; athletic training; “prehabilitation,” or making sure people are not injured in the first place; and more.
Jobs also include "everything from policy analysis to parks and recreation to what we call exercise tourism,” or someone who travels and hosts retreats, Edmonds said.
There also is room for innovation in the field. You can see this in “the rise in boutique gyms like Orange Theory, Crossfit and those types of things,” he said.
The big picture
No matter the endgame, “we want to give a kind of a holistic experience to the students so that they get a grasp of what it means to move” from a “biological and a structural level all the way to, 'OK, well why do people move? How do we motivate them to move? What are some of the barriers for people being physically active?' " Edmonds said.
For those who are wondering how they can get into fields related to movement, sports or therapy, kinesiology could be the answer.
Learning how to meet people where they are and treat them as the complex humans they are, students and future students may “have a better chance of coming up with innovation than maybe we do at the moment,” Edmonds said.