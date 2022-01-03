Moving time: East Moline library to close Jan. 15, reopen in new building later this spring

Early 2022 is moving time for the East Moline Public Library.
The library’s current building, 740 16th Ave., is scheduled to close Jan. 15 to undertake the move of 60,000 books, CDs, and movies to its new location.
The move marks the first major renovation in roughly 70 years and more than doubles the library’s current building size.
Staff remains hopeful for a mid-to-late February opening for the new building, Library Director Laura Long said. A date isn’t yet set in stone, Long said, because nationwide supply-chain challenges and material back-ups have hampered renovation and construction timelines.
“It will be a big job, and we plan on taking most of the month of January to pack and move!” Long wrote in an email. “Then we will need to unpack it all before we open!”
The new building, 1523 8th St., the core of which was donated by TBK Bank, will boast three floors and 22,000 square feet, more than doubling the current library’s 9,600 square feet. It’ll offer a larger, divisible meeting room, study rooms, self-checkouts and laptop lending, Long said.
A 360-degree virtual tour available on the library website guides through the new building under construction.
“I am thrilled that East Moline patrons will have a new state-of-the-art library to deliver all the services they currently use and love, as well as new services we've never been able to offer before,” Long wrote in an email.
More than 100,000 people use the East Moline library every year, according to Long.
The renovation and building project is on track to meet its $7.17 million budget, Long said.
Of the project’s $7.17 million budget, according to the library’s website, $3.75 million was funded by the library and its foundation. The State Library of Illinois provided a $2.6 million grant and the city of East Moline offered $350,000. The remaining $470,000 has been chiseled away at with community donations. Long said the library took out a small loan to cover the expenses immediately and launched a Donor Wall campaign for library supporters to buy legacy items to continue raising money.
The move
To prepare, library staff must sort through more than 80 years of accumulation, organizing and packing files from decades ago, some that haven’t been looked at in years.
“We found bills of sale for furniture purchased in the 1940s,” Long wrote.
The new library will also have some new technology, Long said, so the library will need to set up 12 public computers and 12 new laptops available for checkout through a lending locker.
In addition to the tens of thousands of books, CDs and movies, which will be moved by professional library movers, Long said, they have to transfer all the supporting characters, too: 24 cases of copy paper, supplies to cover books, general office supplies and personal items.
A 21st century library
No matter which Illinois city she lived in, library clerk Rita Cunningham always had a library card, especially while spending her teenage years in East Moline.
That's why, when she retired, she picked up a part-time job at the library.
"I always just liked to read magazines, get books that I'd take home in a stack and never get them read," she said with a laugh. "There's just something about books that you like to have them around."
Now, she's helping weed through books and other items in preparation for the big move, along with library assistant Kathleen Hobson.
"A lot of people I've heard say they love this library because it feels like their childhood; it feels good," Hobson said. "And they say, 'That's what I'll miss about this.' So hopefully we don't get rid of all that aspect."
Libraries offer more than just books, Hobson added. It's a free or inexpensive resource to use the internet.
"There are tasks in this world that are online, like seeking a job or seeking new housing," Hobson said. "And this is the ultimate place where people come to interact with those types of things. If you are not readily ... or it's a bit too expensive or you don't have Wi-Fi, you come to the library."
Library board president James Hoffman remembers his first interaction with the library board: He presented his request in 1998 to start a science fiction reading club at the East Moline library, where he lived, to mirror one he'd joined in Davenport. From there, a mystery readers group and a romance readers club, too, were formed, and Hoffman became a member of the East Moline Library Board, then it's president.
Hoffman said he's excited the new library will hold more meeting rooms for events, clubs and community organizations. A "maker's space" is planned for the basement.
"We’re going to walk into the new century," Hoffman said.
How library services will work in the meantime
During the weeks the library closes, patrons can still check out and reserve books but will have to pick them up at other Illinois Quad-Cities area library locations. That’s available through PrairieCat, an online library system that allows library-goers to check out books from any of the 136 member libraries of the consortium in northern Illinois. You can find participating libraries at prairiecat.info/libraries.
The last day to place a hold on an item with East Moline as the pick-up location is Jan. 5. Other operations, including returns and in-person checkouts are available until Jan. 15. Items with a return date after Jan. 15 will have an extended hold until the new building opens.
The library also plans to check out its collection of Wi-Fi hotspots to bridge the gap while the library is closed. It currently owns 25 active hotspots, Long said, and the library plans to purchase another 10 before closing its building.
What’s coming next for the old building?
The old library building was sold to Phil Day, who plans to make the building the new home of the Quad-City Society of Model Engineers, a model railway club in East Moline.
Day said he planned for the building to house dual uses, an event center run by his daughter, Arianna Day, in part of the building and the model train layout in another.
Currently the group’s members descend the stairs to the basement underneath Sanders Chiropractic for their meetings. A level building in the downtown will be a welcome change, Day said.
Day will take possession of the building Feb. 1. The library board sold the building for $125,000 in February to an LLC in Phil Day’s name, according to public county assessor records.
Day said he wanted to help plant the club’s roots there for the long term and created the LLC to last beyond the current club’s tenure.
The goal is to open the model train layout to the public more often, and grow the group’s membership being in a more visible place, Day said. Currently the club hosts an open house about once a year, but with a new building, Day envisions letting the public in more often, maybe once a month.
“I think the club is ready for the next level,” Day said.