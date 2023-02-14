This year's St. Patrick Society Grand Parade Grand Marshal is usually the caretaker of a very different holiday tradition, and while Mr. Thanksgiving isn't Irish, he's ready to get his green on and blow the parade whistle.

Bob Vogelbaugh, who oversees the distribution of free Thanksgiving meals every November in Moline, has been named the Grand Marshal for Grand Parade XXXVII.

"I feel absolutely honored, from the bottom of my heart," Vogelbaugh said Tuesday. "What a wonderful, nice thing to happen."

Festivities will kick off March 17 with the Gathering of the Clan Luncheon, where Vogelbaugh, the Irish Mother of the Year and the St. Patrick Society scholarship recipient will be introduced.

Parade day — March 18 — will start with 10 a.m. Mass at St. Mary's, 2204 4th Ave., Rock Island. The parade will begin at 4th Avenue and 23rd Street, traveling through downtown Rock Island and over the Centennial Bridge into Davenport. Groups will make their way down W. Third Street to the RiverCenter at Perry Street.

The celebrations will continue at the Post-Parade Bash, 1-4 p.m. at the RiverCenter. The bash is member-only, but membership to the St. Patrick Society can be purchased at the door for $15.

One of Vogelbaugh's favorite facets of the parade is how it bonds Iowa and Illinois together, crossing the river that divides them, he said.

St. Patrick Society President Joe Dooley said that when selecting a Grand Marshal, they look for someone who has contributed much to the community without expecting anything in return, and Vogelbaugh fits that bill.

"November will be the 53rd Thanksgiving dinner he's hosted, and thousands of people (have been served) over all that time, so I just thought he'd be a wonderful person to recognize," Dooley said.