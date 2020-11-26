'Mr. Thanksgiving' pulls off annual dinner in midst of pandemic

Bob Vogelbaugh stood in the parking lot of SouthPark Mall in Moline waving to the people in their vehicles that were lined up for what was supposed to be the 50th anniversary of the annual Thanksgiving dinner hosted by the man who has come to be known as "Mr. Thanksgiving."

“Happy Thanksgiving,” Vogelbaugh said to the people as he donned his facemask and his “Mr. Thanksgiving” cap. One man got out of his vehicle and came over and shook Vogelbaugh’s gloved hand and thanked him for pulling off this year’s dinner.

“It was all of us who pulled it off,” Vogelbaugh said, adding that the volunteers and Hy-Vee all came through.

Vogelbaugh, 80, reiterated that this year’s dinner he is calling “49 ½, because this was supposed to be my golden year and this isn’t very golden.”

But he and the volunteers were not going to be denied. There were people outside of the mall at 10 a.m. when he arrived. “I had to tell them that it didn’t start until 4,” Vogelbaugh said. And come early the people did.

Volunteer Bill Burrus helped direct the vehicles as they came into the parking lot.