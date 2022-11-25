Mr. Thanksgiving serves up 3,500 meals to Quad-Citians in Moline

As he stood in the parking lot of Moline’s SouthPark Mall waving at the people in the cars lined up for a Thanksgiving dinner, Bob Vogelbaugh said that one day he would like to see the Quad-City tradition he started 52 years ago move back indoors where people could sit down and break bread together.

“It’s supposed to a gathering of Pilgrims and Indians for the first time,” he said. “Maybe next year.”

Since it was going to be a drive-through event again, Vogelbaugh said he was happy with the weather.

On Thanksgiving last year, the high was 45 degrees during the day, but a cold front blew through sending temperatures plummeting to 19 degrees overnight. Bundled up, Vogelbaugh was hardly recognizable.

This year, people could actually see him as the high for the day reached 58 degrees and it wasn’t too far shy of that when the event started at 4 p.m.

People in their cars kept telling him, “Happy Thanksgiving,” and “Thank you for what you do,” and some passed him money to help him get ready for next year’s event.

Asked to look back on the very first one, Vogelbaugh spoke of the roughly dozen people who attended his dinner at his Moline grocery store, Bob’s Market. And he thought of Rose, the 90-something-year-old woman who inspired him to serve Thanksgiving dinner to those who were going to be alone on Thanksgiving.

“They were primarily my mature customers,” he said. “I don’t say old anymore because I’m old,” he said with a bit of laugh.

That was back in 1970. Vogelbaugh was 29.

From a dozen meals in 1970, the event this year served 3,500 meals, which Vogelbaugh said just might be the most meals served in a year.

While it brings joy to a lot of people, Vogelbaugh said, “It brings me a lot of joy,” before he teared up.

Hy-Vee District Store Director Tim Cernin said that having the event indoors again someday is probably the goal, “but this is a lot more efficient,” as he watched his team put together the meals to pass out to the people in their cars.

“People can then go gather with their families with their meals,” he said.

Last year Hy-Vee prepared 3,000 meals, but this year, Cernin said, “we knew what the need was going to be.” The 3,500 meals flew out the door.

Cernin said Hy-Vee has been involved since 2010.

“It’s really been our customers who have pushed it,” he said. “Since 2010 our customers have provided $147,000 just for Mr. Thanksgiving.”

From the people to the volunteers, the stories all are different.

Cal Lee, the retired Superintendent of the Moline School District, is a longtime volunteer for the event.

“Bob (Vogelbaugh) and I go way back,” Lee said. “It’s just fun to be out here. It’s all about doing something for someone else. That’s all that matters. That’s why we’re here.”

Ken Nelson, 89, of East Moline, was picking up for himself and the neighbors.

“They’re pretty much older neighbors,” Nelson said.

Quad-City Native Joe Mahieu left Fort Myers Beach, Florida, two days before Hurricane Ian hit, “and I got up here Tuesday afternoon and the hurricane hit on Wednesday. The whole area where I lived is gone. I only lease though so I came back up here and I have no idea what my plans are now.

“About four weeks ago I flew back down because I belong to Operation Barbecue Relief and I went down there and helped make meals for the people on Sanibel Island,” he said. “I have friends who lost everything.

“I worked for Century 21 on Fort Myers Beach three days a week because I’m retired,” Mahieu said. “We had 170 rentals properties that we managed and I did maintenance on and half are gone.”

Gay Flanders, of Rock Island, visited the event last year for the first time and returned this year.

“I love it,” Flanders said. “I think it’s wonderful. All my family is out of town and so there’s no point in me cooking for just me, so this is a Godsend.”

Hampton, Illinois, native Colton O’Brien was helping to direct traffic for the event.

O’Brien currently lives in Green Bay, Wis. working as a representative of Dairy Farmers of America, and he came down to the Quad-Cities to see his family and help with Mr. Thanksgiving.

“I started helping with this when I was about 13, just some church school stuff, and I’ve been helping ever since,” O’Brien said. “It’s great to come back and help out. It feels good to help out.”

Stephanie Gutierrez, 18, was with her family picking up five meals.

“We haven’t done this in a long time, since I was about 8, well before the pandemic,” Gutierrez said. “It’s a very wonderful thing they do,” she added. “It’s amazing to see all of the cars. It’s really nice that all these people have a place to come for Thanksgiving.”

Dave Beck, of Bettendorf, was picking up a couple of meals for his uncle, a military veteran who is now in his late 70s.

“I’m picking it up for him and his friend,” Beck said. “He can’t really drive places and he isn’t up to coming to our family Thanksgiving, and he’s suffering from some dementia. This way, though, I can run him and his friend some food and they can have a Thanksgiving.

“This is awesome,” Beck added. “It’s really good to see everybody.”

As the crowd of cars thinned, Vogelbaugh made his way to where the meals were being passed out.

In his hand he had a Woman’s World magazine. In it is a story written by Kellie B. Gormly on the “holiday hero” that was just published Nov. 11.

“They told me I’m the first male to be in the magazine,” Vogelbaugh said with a chuckle.

In his hand, Vogelbaugh held a wooden cross someone had carved for him and given to him.

On the back of the cross is written, “Thank you Mr. Vogelbaugh. You represent the true meaning of what it is to do the work of God. Thank you.”