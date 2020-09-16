Mr. Thanksgiving's '49th-and-a-half' annual dinner will be a drive-thru event this year

When Bob Vogelbaugh "Mr. Thanksgiving" goes out, people ask him one question: "Are you doing a dinner this year?"
The dinner, of course, is his annual community Thanksgiving dinner, held at SouthPark Mall in Moline.
The answer is yes, he is doing a dinner this year, though with a COVID-19 twist.
From 4 to 6 p.m., Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, the "49th-and-a-half" annual Thanksgiving dinner at SouthPark Mall will be a drive-thru event, where people can pick-up a turkey dinner, with all the traditional fixings. (Beverage not included.)
Vogelbaugh made the announcement about the 50th year of the community gathering at Arby's outside the mall Wednesday morning.
He had planned to retire from the job after his 50th, so he isn't calling it the 50th.
"With the pandemic going on, we can't do a regular sit-down dinner," Vogelbaugh said, pausing to collect himself. "So it will be the 49½."
His last one, he says, will be the full sit-down, community gathering at the SouthPark food court, with the DJ spinning tunes.
Instead, this year, guests will drive up to the mall's east side, by Von Maur's truck dock area, where a Thanksgiving dinner with pie will be delivered to the vehicle.
It's never been a charity dinner, he said. It's a dinner that serves about 20,000 people in a few hours, offering a meal and fellowship to anyone who wishes to be there.
These dinners began when he owned a grocery store in Moline. Two weeks ahead of Thanksgiving, Vogelbaugh would ask his customers about their holiday plans. Too many said they had none, it was just another day. So he invited them to dinner at the store, starting a tradition that eventually grew so much, it moved to the mall.
"If you can bring some good to people for a few short hours, it's worth it," he said.
He contracts with Hy-Vee stores in Bettendorf and in Moline to provide the meals.
While Vogelbaugh says no volunteers are needed this year because of the pandemic, he seeks donations to offset the costs, as he does every year.
"It's costly," he said, to provide this community meal.
Donations may be sent to Mr. Thanksgiving, 3704 26th St., Moline, IL 61265.
MetroLink will continue to provide bus service for those without a ride. Call MetroLink at 788-3360 to make a reservation by noon, Monday, Nov. 23.
Vogelbaugh said he never imagined he'd do a dinner this way.
"This is what the Big Guy in the sky wants me to do, feeding his flock," he said.
