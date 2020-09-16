Mr. Thanksgiving's '49th-and-a-half' annual dinner will be a drive-thru event this year

It's never been a charity dinner, he said. It's a dinner that serves about 20,000 people in a few hours, offering a meal and fellowship to anyone who wishes to be there.

These dinners began when he owned a grocery store in Moline. Two weeks ahead of Thanksgiving, Vogelbaugh would ask his customers about their holiday plans. Too many said they had none, it was just another day. So he invited them to dinner at the store, starting a tradition that eventually grew so much, it moved to the mall.

"If you can bring some good to people for a few short hours, it's worth it," he said.

He contracts with Hy-Vee stores in Bettendorf and in Moline to provide the meals.

While Vogelbaugh says no volunteers are needed this year because of the pandemic, he seeks donations to offset the costs, as he does every year.

"It's costly," he said, to provide this community meal.

Donations may be sent to Mr. Thanksgiving, 3704 26th St., Moline, IL 61265.

MetroLink will continue to provide bus service for those without a ride. Call MetroLink at 788-3360 to make a reservation by noon, Monday, Nov. 23.

Vogelbaugh said he never imagined he'd do a dinner this way.