Mr. Thanksgiving's annual dinner will be drive-thru this year

Bob Vogelbaugh announces the 49th 1/2 annual community Thanksgiving dinner will look a little different due to COVID, this year there will be a drive-thru dinner taking place at SouthPark Mall, during a press conference at the Arby's restaurant by SouthPark in Moline on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER
The "49th-and-a half" annual Thanksgiving dinner at SouthPark Mall will go drive-thru this year, because of COVID-19.
Bob Vogelbaugh, known as Mr. Thanksgiving, made the announcement outside the mall Wednesday morning.
It will be the 50th time Vogelbaugh has held the community gathering. But this year, guests will drive up to the mall's east side, by Von Maur's truck dock area, where a Thanksgiving dinner with pie will be delivered to the vehicle.
