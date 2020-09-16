 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mr. Thanksgiving's annual dinner with be drive-thru this year
topical alert top story

Mr. Thanksgiving's annual dinner with be drive-thru this year

{{featured_button_text}}

The "49th-and-a half" annual Thanksgiving dinner at SouthPark Mall will go drive-thru this year, because of COVID-19.

Bob Vogelbaugh, known as Mr. Thanksgiving, made the announcement outside the mall Wednesday morning.

It will be the 50th time Vogelbaugh has held the community gathering. But this year, guests will drive up to the mall's east side, by Von Maur's truck dock area, where a Thanksgiving dinner with pie will be delivered to the vehicle.

No volunteers are needed, Vogelbaugh said.

Donations to offset the costs may be sent to Mr. Thanksgiving, 3704 26th St., Moline, IL 61265.

Anyone who needs a ride to the mall should contact MetroLink at 788-3360 by noon, Monday, Nov. 23.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News