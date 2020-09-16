Mr. Thanksgiving's annual dinner with be drive-thru this year

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The "49th-and-a half" annual Thanksgiving dinner at SouthPark Mall will go drive-thru this year, because of COVID-19.

Bob Vogelbaugh, known as Mr. Thanksgiving, made the announcement outside the mall Wednesday morning.

It will be the 50th time Vogelbaugh has held the community gathering. But this year, guests will drive up to the mall's east side, by Von Maur's truck dock area, where a Thanksgiving dinner with pie will be delivered to the vehicle.

No volunteers are needed, Vogelbaugh said.

Donations to offset the costs may be sent to Mr. Thanksgiving, 3704 26th St., Moline, IL 61265.

Anyone who needs a ride to the mall should contact MetroLink at 788-3360 by noon, Monday, Nov. 23.