A northwest Davenport church embroiled in a property tax dispute over its tax-exempt status now could receive a partial tax abatement.
Mt. Sinai Christian Fellowship Church faces nearly $100,000 in delinquent taxes after it purchased its current church at 4706 Northwest Boulevard in 2015. The church, which was unaware that its tax-exempt status did not follow to its new location, failed to file for a tax exemption and as a result was charged property taxes for three years before discovering the situation.
Mt. Sinai has repeatedly asked the Scott County Board of Supervisors for a tax abatement. County officials have said state law prohibits them from abating taxes for years that a property owner does not timely file for a property tax exemption. But on Tuesday the board learned they can abate the second installment of the church's 2018 taxes.
Assistant Scott County Attorney Rob Cusack said that by reconciling the different tax years of the county and the City of Davenport (the church's taxes are assessed by the Davenport assessor), he determined the church filed for its tax exemption in fiscal 2018. Therefore, the board could grant an exemption for the second installation of 2018 taxes, he said.
Cusack added that this would not be an abatement per se, but "it is a recognition that they did file timely for 2019."
The county board will vote Thursday night on a resolution to partially abate the taxes.
Supervisor John Maxwell questioned if there is anything the county can do about the earlier taxes.
Cusack said the county cannot abate for the first installment of 2018 taxes or the 2016 and 2017 property taxes because the church did not file for an exemption in those years.
"There is nothing more this board can do under the mantle of abatement, but there is more we can do," said Supervisor Ken Croken, who has been part of an ad hoc group working with Mt. Sinai. "The second half (of the tax installment) is only a small part of the total problem."
Mt. Sinai's Pastor Frank Livingston, who was in attendance, thanked the board "for giving us a hand" but indicated that the issue is not over and the church will continue to find a solution.
Church leaders have contended they were never notified of the need to re-file for an exemption and the first indication they were being charged property taxes came in a delinquent tax notice. The church said it never received any correspondence because the county had a former address as its legal address.
Livingston said after the meeting that the church is working to ensure this does not happen to anyone else in the future.
According to the Scott County Treasurer's Office, the church's second installment of 2018 taxes is for $17,119 due on March 31, 2020. Those are the taxes the board will vote on abating.
In an interview, County Board Chairman Tony Knobbe said the county has been looking if there was a legal way for it to assist the church. "This appears to be one way we can help," he said. "I won't say the county made mistakes, because we didn’t. It wasn’t an error on our part."
The church still owes the past taxes, which have been sold at tax auction, as well as the first installment of 2018 taxes of $17,376 (including $257 in interest), which were due last month.