Much colder air moving into the Quad-Cities for Christmas, possibility of significant snow system

An Arctic front is bringing much colder air to the Quad-City region later in the week, and there is the possibility of a significant snow event to go along with the cold, Meteorologist Andy Ervin of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday.

“It is going to be windy, too,” Ervin said, adding that the cold, dense air will come down from Alaska and Canada with a lot of momentum with the strong winds aloft.

“Wind is the difference in high pressure and low pressure, and high pressure systems in winter are much stronger than during the rest of the year,” he said.

It also is windier during the winter months because there is more uneven heating and cooling of the earth and atmosphere than during the rest of the year, he added.

There is a 30% chance of snow Monday, a 70% chance of snow Wednesday night into the daytime Thursday and then a 60% chance of snow Thursday night into Friday. There is a 30% chance of snow Friday, mainly before 7 a.m.

“People will need to pay close attention as that system coming in Wednesday has the potential to cause a significant travel hazard across the Midwest,” Ervin said.

“It’s too early to talk about who gets what and when, but it’s likely to be an impactful storm system,” he added. “Behind it the wind and cold air are pretty well guaranteed, so whatever snow we do get will blow around.”

The high temperature Friday is expected to be 3 degrees with an overnight low into Saturday of minus 6. Saturday’s high is expected to reach 6 degrees with an overnight low into Christmas day of minus 4.

Wind chill indices are expected to be 20-30 degrees below zero.

“The wind chills will definitely be a threat Thursday, Friday and maybe even Saturday,” Ervin said.

The forecast for Christmas Day at this point is sunny with a high of 12 degrees.

Through Saturday, the average monthly temperature for the Quad-City area was 34.9 degrees, 3.9 degrees above normal for the month, thanks to some very mild days, Ervin said. That will change drastically in the coming week as temperatures will be well below normal.

The normal high temperature for this time of year is in the middle 30s while the overnight lows are in the middle to upper teens.

The rain that fell on Dec. 13 and Dec. 14 totaled 1.05 inches at the Quad Cities International Airport, Moline, and it fell on unfrozen ground, Ervin said.

“Considering how dry we’ve been we got some good rains before the ground gets frozen, which means we get to keep it,” he said.

Rainfall for December through Saturday totaled 1.55 inches, which is .38 of an inch above normal for the month.

The local rivers are running a bit low, but that is not a bad thing as when there is low water and the rivers freeze, ice jams are less likely to occur, Ervin added.

The winter solstice will occur at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday. This marks the shortest day and longest night of the year. The winter solstice occurs in the Northern Hemisphere when the sun is directly over the Tropic of Capricorn, which is 23.5 degrees south of the equator and runs through Australia, Chile, southern Brazil and northern South Africa. Once this day is over, the march toward spring begins and the days start to get longer.