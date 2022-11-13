Much colder air settling over QC region

The days of frolicking in 70-degree temperatures in November appear to be gone as a mass of cold settling over the Quad-City region will send high temperatures plummeting to about 23 degrees below normal by the weekend.

Overnight lows by next weekend are expected to be in the middle to lower teens.

Through the first 11 days of November, the average daily temperature of 55.4 degrees was 10.8 degrees above normal for the Quad-City region.

Five of those 11 days had high temperatures in the 70s that ranged from 20 to 26 degrees above normal. The high temperature of 78 degrees last Wednesday and again last Thursday — a record high each day — was 25 and 26 degrees above normal, respectively.

The old record high temperature for Nov. 9 was 77 degrees set in 1999, while the old record for Nov. 10 was 74 degree set in 2020.

“Through Nov. 22 we have a 99-100% chance of below normal temperatures, according to the Climate Prediction Center,” meteorologist Alex Gibbs of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said.

The next chance for the region to be above normal on temperatures is after Thanksgiving and going into the first week of December, he said. But even then, the chances for above-normal temperatures are only “slightly tilted” to warmer.

The Climate Prediction Center also has the Quad-City region as receiving below normal precipitation for the period through Nov. 22, Gibbs added.

Monday’s high under mostly cloudy skies is expected to reach 40 degrees, which is 10 degrees below normal. The overnight low is expected to dip to 28.

Gibbs said there was a chance of snow Monday into Tuesday.

Weather models are indicating about a half an inch of snow Monday night into Tuesday, with the possibility of 1-2 inches of snow from the system depending on where over the Quad-City region the storm tracks.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a 40% chance of snow with a high of 36 and an overnight low into Wednesday of 25 degrees.

Wednesday is expected to be cloudy with a high of 33 degrees with an overnight low of 20.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a high of 31 degrees under partly sunny skies. That is 18 degrees below the normal of 49 degrees. The overnight low is expected to drop to 15 degrees.

Friday’s high under partly sunny skies is expected to reach 25 degrees. That’s 23 degrees below the normal 48 degrees. The overnight low is expected to fall to 11 degrees.

Saturday’s high is expected to reach 26 degrees under mostly sunny skies, which is 22 degrees below the normal of 48.