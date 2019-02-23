Winter is not going anywhere any time soon.
In fact, the cold air is coming back with a vengeance and will be brought in Sunday by strong northwesterly winds blowing steadily from 25-35 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph, meteorologist Terry Simmons of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Saturday
After a night of heavy rain, and possibly some snow, Sunday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high around 26, but then the mercury will start falling. By 5 p.m. the temperature is expected to be about 16 degrees with wind chill indices of about minus 5. It also will be windy all day.
During the overnight hours, the temperature is expected to drop to the low single digits, about 3 degrees with wind chill values dropping to minus 15 degrees. A steady wind of 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph is expected after midnight.
Monday’s high is expected to be about 17 degrees with wind chill indices of minus 10. There is a 20 percent chance of snow during the overnight hours into Tuesday with a low of about 6 degrees.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of snow throughout the day with a high near 24 and an overnight low of about 18.
The Rock River is once again forecast to exceed its banks, cresting Tuesday at 13.9 feet.
Since Valentine’s Day when it reached 13.7 feet, the Rock River at Moline has spent most of the past 10 days above flood stage. Flood stage for the Rock River at Moline is 12 feet.
The river dropped below flood stage on Feb. 19 and dipped to as low as 10.65 feet at 8:15 p.m. Friday before it began to rise again when heavy rains began joining with the snow melt that is in the Rock River basin.
By 5:30 p.m. Saturday, the Rock at Moline had risen to 11.6 feet.
“With the ground frozen, there is nowhere for that water to go except into the rivers and streams,” Simmons said.
Normal snowfall for February for the Quad-Cities is 6.8 inches, according to National Weather Service data.
However, the Quad-Cities has received 8.8 inches of snow for the month.
Also, the average temperature for the month through Friday was 24.3 degrees, which is 1.7 degrees cooler than normal.
The warmest day for the month was Feb. 4 when the thermometer reached 51 degrees. The coldest day was minus 7 on Feb. 1.
The normal highs for this time of year are usually well into the upper 30s, with overnight lows in the 20s.
But according to the long range forecast, the Quad-Cities will be running below normal on temperatures at least through Saturday, Simmons said.