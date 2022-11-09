Much colder temperatures move into the Quad-City region today

Meteorologists have a saying that Mother Nature likes a balance.

"That's true," meteorologist Brian Pierce of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Wednesday night.

And that system for that balance is on the way.

After starting November with virtually nine days of above normal daytime temperatures — with the thermometer hitting the middle 70s for five of those days — a cold front will move through the Quad-City region tonight and into Friday dropping both daytime and nighttime temperatures well below normal for at least the next seven days.

Daytime highs will range between 35-38 degrees through Wednesday, while overnight lows will hover in the low to middle 20s.

“Anybody who’s lived here in the Midwest knows that when it gets really warm in November that you’re going to pay the piper usually within 24 hours,” Pierce said.

The storm system bringing the colder temperatures was in far north Kansas about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and moving northeast, he said.

The Dakotas may see the first blizzards of the season, and temperatures were already dropping in far west Iowa, Wednesday night.

The Quad-Cities will start the day around 73-74 degrees, but by 11 a.m. or so the front will be moving in.

“We’re looking at rain with thunderstorms and we cannot rule out the potential for severe storms,” Pierce said.

The best rain chances for Iowa are in the eastern part of the state along the Mississippi River. Pierce said that given the dry conditions any rain the area gets will help.

“We could see up to a half an inch of rain, which will help with our deficits,” he said.

All of the counties in the Iowa and Illinois Quad-City region are abnormally dry, despite getting a good dose of rain last week, Pierce said.

There are drought conditions throughout the rest of Iowa, and areas of extreme and exceptional drought in the western portion of the state, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Most of Illinois is abnormally dry with pockets of moderate drought in the north central and northeast section of the state, and severe to extreme drought in the southern part of the state, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Pierce said the temperature drop on Thursday could as much as a 40-degree swing, if not a little more. By sunrise Friday, the temperatures is expected to be around 30-33 degrees.

The biggest temperature swing for the area occurred on Nov. 11-12, 1911, when a temperature drop 64 degrees occurred. On Nov. 11, 1911, the high reached 76 degrees. By the next morning the mercury was sitting at 12 degrees. There also was a tornado along Davenport’s Locust Street that day.

Pierce said that after the rain event Thursday, dry conditions will dominate at least through Wednesday. Monday night through Tuesday is expected to be cloudy, but otherwise expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions.