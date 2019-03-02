Normally, the first week of March in the region enjoys high temperatures in the low to middle 40s with overnight lows in the middle 20s.
But the mercury will not get anywhere close to those numbers over the next four days as another arctic system that moved through the Quad-Cities overnight brings bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chill indices.
The high temperature Sunday will start at about 14 degrees and fall from there, said meteorologist Dave Cousins of the National Weather Service, Davenport.
“It will be windy, too,” he said. “With the temperature dropping during the day and a north wind of about 15 mph the wind chill indices will be below zero, about minus 5, during the day.”
During the overnight hours into Monday, the mercury will dip to about minus 5 degrees with wind chills as low as minus 20, he added.
Monday will be mostly sunny but it will be cold with a high of 10 degrees during the day and with a low of 3 overnight into Tuesday.
A warm up of sorts begins Tuesday with the high temperature reaching 17 degrees, with an overnight low of 4, while on Wednesday the thermometer climbs back into the middle 20s, with an overnight low in the middle teens.
“While this is an arctic system, we’ll not being seeing anything like we saw in January,” Cousins said.
However, the extended outlook for March is calling for below normal temperatures through the month, with the first half of the month being colder than the second half of the month.
“We’ll have to see how that plays out,” Cousins said.
Plus, normal snowfall for the month of March is 4 inches, so we’re not out of the woods yet in terms of snow or breaking snowfall records.