Much needed rain moving into the Quad-City region Friday and Saturday

A storm system that promises some much-needed rain — possibly 2 inches — will move through the Quad-City region Friday and Saturday, meteorologist Andy Ervin of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Thursday night.

That system also is expected to bring strong winds on Saturday with gusts that could reach 50 mph, he added.

During the day Friday, Ervin said the Quad-City area could receive between one-quarter and a half-inch of rain.

Rainfall amounts Friday night could total three-quarters of an inch to 1 inch.

Saturday’s rainfall could total between one-tenth and one-half inch of rain.

While the Quad-City region remains abnormally dry, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor issued Thursday, moderate drought conditions are creeping closer.

Eastern Iowa is experiencing conditions rated as abnormally dry in some parts, to moderate and severe west of the Quad-Cities. In the far western part of the state there are 12 counties experiencing extreme drought and one experiencing exceptional drought.

Dry conditions in Illinois improved somewhat, but the Illinois Quad-Cities region remains abnormally dry.

“This is our best chance for a wetting, widespread rain,” Ervin said. “We’re not expecting any water issues unless there is a thunderstorm over an area where the storm drains are clogged with leaves. That would be our primary concern now, so people need to go outside and clear their storm drains.

“For the creeks and rivers there won’t be a problem as any runoff will be going into almost empty rivers and creeks,” he added. “And the ground will soak up most of the water anyway.”

While this system will not break the drought, he said, “this will help somewhat.”

The system will bring cooler air, and Saturday is expected to be very windy, he added.

“The low pressure system is expected to move directly over the Quad-Cities as it passes.

“Saturday will start out in the low 60s and then abruptly fall into the 40s,” Ervin said. “It will get real windy as that happens, and gusts could reach as high as 50 mph. We’re looking at issuing a wind advisory. It’s not going to be very pleasant.”

But once the system passes, the Quad-Cities will have another round of “nice, fall weather,” he said.

“This is not bringing in a big cold air mass,” Ervin added.

Temperatures are expected to remain above normal.

Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high of 61 degrees with an overnight low of 40. Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 57 degrees with an overnight low of 45. Tuesday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high of 61 and a low of 50, while Wednesday is expected to be sunny with a high near 67 degrees and an overnight low of 48.

The normal high for this time of year in the Quad-Cities is 55 degrees with lows in the middle 30s.

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, when clocks will be set back to 1 a.m.