Mulch can kill trees if not properly applied

You see it everywhere — mulch piled up against trees so that it looks like a volcano. But just because you see it — and just because a landscape company does it — doesn't mean it is a correct practice.
Piling mulch onto the bark exposes it to dark and moisture. The bark will start to rot, and rotted bark cannot protect the tree from insects and diseases. The mulch may eventually cause the tree to die.
“A mountain of mulch, piled high against a tree trunk will not kill it immediately,” Martha Smith, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator, said. “Rather, it is a slow death, and homeowners don’t associate their actions with tree decline several years after they over-mulched a tree.”
If mulch is too heavy, it can deprive the roots of oxygen and greatly reduce the soil’s ability to dry out.
Mulch produces heat as it breaks down. This heat may directly kill the inner bark layer of young trees or may prevent the natural hardening off period that plants go through in the fall to prepare for winter.
Mulch piled around the trunk promotes the growth of secondary roots, which can encircle the trunk and choke off the tree’s main roots. Some trees, such as maples, have shallow roots, and deep mulch encourages these roots to grow into it.
Reasons to mulch correctly
Adding mulch around the tree helps maintain soil moisture and control weeds. Evaporation is reduced, and the need for watering can be minimized. A mulch layer will suppress weed seeds from germinating, although lawnmower clippings blown onto mulch and animals can bring in weeds that may grow on top.
Mulch should be properly applied, though. It should be at least two inches from the trunk of the tree and it should not be too deep.
"Mulch serves as nature’s insulating blanket," Smith said. "Mulch keeps soil temperatures more consistent in the winter and cooler in the summer. It can improve soil aeration, structure, and drainage over time and lowers maintenance needs
Mulch can reduce the likelihood of damage from trimmers and mowers because it tends to keep trimmers and mowers a safe distance away and it can give planting beds a pleasing, uniform look.
How to apply mulch
Mulch should be 2 to 3 inches deep. When first applied, it may appear deeper, but will settle. Organic mulches include wood chips, pine needles, hardwood or softwood bark, cocoa hulls, leaves, compost mixes, and a variety of other plant-based products.
Organic mulches decompose at different rates. Those that decompose faster must be replenished more often. Some mulches, such as cypress, remain intact for years, but eventually turn a gray-tan color.
“People prefer the fresh look of new mulch and top-dress annually, not considering the existing mulch depth," Smith said. Deep mulch can lead to excess moisture in the root zone leading to root rot.
"Insect and disease problems can build up when thick layers of fine mulch become matted and prevent the penetration of water and air," Smith said. "And, anaerobic-soured mulch may give off odors."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.