Mulch can kill trees if not properly applied

You see it everywhere — mulch piled up against trees so that it looks like a volcano. But just because you see it — and just because a landscape company does it — doesn't mean it is a correct practice.

Piling mulch onto the bark exposes it to dark and moisture. The bark will start to rot, and rotted bark cannot protect the tree from insects and diseases. The mulch may eventually cause the tree to die.

“A mountain of mulch, piled high against a tree trunk will not kill it immediately,” Martha Smith, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator, said. “Rather, it is a slow death, and homeowners don’t associate their actions with tree decline several years after they over-mulched a tree.”

If mulch is too heavy, it can deprive the roots of oxygen and greatly reduce the soil’s ability to dry out.

Mulch produces heat as it breaks down. This heat may directly kill the inner bark layer of young trees or may prevent the natural hardening off period that plants go through in the fall to prepare for winter.

Mulch piled around the trunk promotes the growth of secondary roots, which can encircle the trunk and choke off the tree’s main roots. Some trees, such as maples, have shallow roots, and deep mulch encourages these roots to grow into it.