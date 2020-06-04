Multi-family condos spring up in Bettendorf

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new, 57-acre residential subdivision is springing to life west of the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf, featuring four- and three-unit condominium buildings as well as single-family houses.

Called Forest Grove Crossing, it is being developed by Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, part of a business group that has been building in Illinois for 20 years, Shane Youssi said.

The Bettendorf development is its first in Iowa, he said.

It is located between Utica Ridge Road in Davenport and Devils Glen Road in Bettendorf, north of Forest Grove Drive and continuing to the Interstate 80/Middle Road rest area.

The subdivision has the potential for 90 single family homes and about 182 condominium units, for a total investment of more than $100 million, Youssi said.

Five of the four-unit buildings, which could accommodate 20 families, already are built and half are sold, he said.