Multi-family condos spring up in Bettendorf

A new, 57-acre residential subdivision is springing to life west of the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf, featuring four- and three-unit condominium buildings as well as single-family houses.
Called Forest Grove Crossing, it is being developed by Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, part of a business group that has been building in Illinois for 20 years, Shane Youssi said.
The Bettendorf development is its first in Iowa, he said.
It is located between Utica Ridge Road in Davenport and Devils Glen Road in Bettendorf, north of Forest Grove Drive and continuing to the Interstate 80/Middle Road rest area.
The subdivision has the potential for 90 single family homes and about 182 condominium units, for a total investment of more than $100 million, Youssi said.
Five of the four-unit buildings, which could accommodate 20 families, already are built and half are sold, he said.
The four-unit buildings feature up-down homes, while the tri-plexes offer ranch-style, single-floor living in all three units.
Two bedroom homes are 1,313 square feet and start at $225,000 while three-bedroom homes are 1,565 square feet, starting at $250,000.
The south portion of the subdivision is all single-family with two builders, Youssi and Silverthorne.
Youssi is a semi-custom builder so potential owners can select their own options such as flooring, paint and appliances.
All units feature insulated and drywalled 2-car garages, keypads on garage doors, sprinkler systems, all four major appliances, American-made Quaker-style cabinets, luxury vinyl tile flooring, and Cambria quartz surfaces.
Youssi's Illinois developments are in and around Osco, DeKalb, Sycamore and Belvidere, Youssi said.
Pictures of the homes, inside and outside, are available on the company's Facebook page, facebook.com/YCHomesOfIowa. For more information, contact Shane Youssi at 563-265-9084.
