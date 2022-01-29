Multi-family development project in Silvis awarded $6 million in grant money

A proposed housing development in Silvis is on track for construction after being awarded nearly $6 million in state grants and low interest loans.
The 24- to 26-unit development, to be called Apoyo Village, will be owned and managed by the Rock Island County Housing Finance Corporation, a nonprofit affiliate of the Greater Metropolitan Authority of R.I. County, and will offer "supportive services utilizing local human service agencies," according to a press release from the organization.
Those services include connections with social workers, food assistance and mental health counseling and services, said Amy Clark, chief executive officer of the Greater Metropolitan Area Housing Authority and Rock Island County Housing Finance Corporation.
The housing development helps address a need for affordable housing units in the Quad-Cities documented by a 2020 study by the Quad-Cities Housing Cluster that found the Quad-Cities area was short more than 6,000 affordable housing units.
Apoyo Village, located at 2001 5th St., Silvis, will house 13 one-bedroom apartments, 12 two-bedroom and 1 three-bedroom unit.
The units will be subsidized with the housing choice voucher program, commonly known as Section 8, and income restricted, Clark said.
The land's proximity to local grocery stores, restaurants and other amenities, Clark said, made the location appealing. Especially if, for example, a resident didn't have a car.
"It's just really great from a walkability standpoint," Clark said.
The total project budget is $7.5 million, Clark said. That includes purchasing the property and construction, which Clark says is estimated to cost about $6 million.
To fund the project, the Illinois Housing Development Authority awarded the Rock Island County organization a $5,137,992 National Housing Trust Fund Grant and a $859,485 State Housing Fund Loan. Clark said the loan is typically restructured as a forgivable loan, and the remaining roughly $1.5 million will be financed with private loans.
Clark expects construction to begin in May and hopes to start leasing in summer 2023.
Currently, Clark said, the Greater Metropolitan Area Housing Authority and Rock Island County Housing Finance Corporation owns and operates about 700 housing units.
"And those vary from public housing to low- to moderate-income housing, elderly housing, to market-rate housing," Clark said. "So, we have basically a plethora of housing units within the communities to serve any income level."
Apoyo Village was one of 10 programs of 17 applicants to be selected for funding by the Illinois Housing Development Authority, according to the press release.
Domera Development, LLC will be the project's developer.
The Rock Island County Housing Finance Corporation was also awarded more than $1 million in State Donation Tax Credits to pilot a homebuyer program called I-HOPE, which stands for Independence through Home Ownership Program Equity. It was developed by the Rock Island County organization to assist low- to moderate-income families in Rock Island County with down payment, closing costs, and it provides mortgage principal reduction assistance, according to the press release.
The program would offer up to $35,000 to each participating household through a "forgivable grant," according to the release.
The goal of the program, Clark said, is to help people along the housing continuum to achieve safe and affordable housing and become independent and self-sufficient.
"We're able to have all of the pieces to the puzzle," Clark said. "From affordable rental to affordable rental that has supportive services, to ultimately having that homebuyer program so individuals can end up as homeowners and build their wealth in their equity through their home."