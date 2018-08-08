Multiple crashes on Interstate 74 late Tuesday afternoon partially closed portions of I-74 in Bettendorf and was a traffic nightmare for evening commuters.
Bettendorf police were kept busy from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. responding to a total of seven different motor vehicle accidents on I-74 between the Mississippi River Bridge and Spruce Hills Drive, according to a news release from Lauran Haldeman, public information office for the city of Bettendorf.
These crashes resulted in partial closures to both westbound and eastbound I-74 until 6:30 p.m. The partial closures caused long traffic backups and delays for motorists in both directions.
The crashes were attributed to excessive speeds, following too closely, and failure to adjust to driving conditions (wet roadways), Haldeman said in the release.
Several motorists suffered minor injuries and multiple vehicles had to be towed off the roadway.
Bettendorf police in coordination with the Scott County Emergency Communication Center contacted the Iowa Department of Transportation and requested warnings be placed on digital message boards.
Despite messages warning motorists of stopped/slowed traffic and accidents along the roadway, multiple chain reaction accidents occurred in the area.