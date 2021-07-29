Multiple fire crews respond to structure fire in Geneseo

Multiple fire crews responded to a call Wednesday of a structure fire with flames visible at 209 West Pearl St., Geneseo.

The structure is a single-family residence previously converted from the First Baptist Church. The initial 911 call said there were people inside the residence and flames coming from the steeple.

Upon arrival of police and fire units it was discovered a family a four had escaped. A man was taken to Hammond Henry Hospital for minor smoke inhalation and was treated and released. There were no other injuries reported.

There is substantial damage to a large portion of the structure which, at the time of the fire, was under construction and not occupied by residents. The residential portion of the structure suffered smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshall's Office with the assistance of the Geneseo fire and police departments. According to a release from the Geneseo Police Department, it is currently believed the fire was accidentally started by ongoing construction work in the residence.

