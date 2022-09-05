Multiple gun-related arrests Sunday in Rock Island

The Rock Island Police Department arrested several people Sunday while investigating a number of gun-related incidents, one of which left a teenager wounded.

The department issued news releases Monday morning that detailed what investigators believe happened during the four incidents. Those details are provided below.

All four incidents remained under investigation and police asked anyone with information to contact investigators at 309-732-2677. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or via the P3 Tips app.

10:40 a.m. in the 2800 block of 8th Avenue

Officers went to the area for a report of gunfire, the department said. Witnesses told police a red vehicle was involved. When they arrived, officers did not find a vehicle matching that description or a shooting scene.

About 20 minutes later, UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island notified police of a 16-year-old who had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the thigh that was not considered life threatening, the department said. When questioned, the teen would not cooperate with police.

At about 3:41 p.m., officers found an abandoned red 2016 Kia in the 900 block of 14th Avenue, the department said. The vehicle had been damaged by gunfire and investigators said they thought it was the vehicle from the 8th Avenue shooting.

The Kia was reported stolen from someone in Rock Island on Saturday.

As of late Monday morning, there had been no arrests or further reports of injuries or damage, the department said.

1:19 p.m. in the 1600 block of 12th Avenue

People told police that someone standing outside of a residence on the block had shot a gun at a vehicle, the department said.

Daquan S. Hickman, 23, address unavailable, was arrested on suspicion of reckless discharge of a firearm, the department said. Hickman allegedly told police he fired the gun after an argument.

When they searched Hickman’s residence, police allegedly found a gun.

Hickman was in custody at the Rock Island County Jail, the department said. As of Monday morning, he was being held without bond.

His court information was not available Monday afternoon.

3:46 p.m. in the 900 block of 14 ½ Street

Witnesses told police that someone in a vehicle fired at least one shot as the vehicle drove through an alley, the department said. At the time, the officers could not find the vehicle or a shooting scene.

At about 5 p.m., someone told police the vehicle was back in the area, the department said. When they got there, officers identified a gray 2019 Kia Optima that had been reported stolen from Davenport.

The officers saw one of the people inside the Optima allegedly holding a gun out of the window, according to the department. The driver did not stop when ordered to do so by police, and officers pursued the Optima to the 4400 block of 7th Avenue, where it crashed.

The people inside the Kia ran away, but officers caught three of them — an 18-year-old and two 14-year-olds, the department said. A fourth teen, also 14, got away but investigators know who the teen is.

Officers found a gun in the vehicle, according to the department.

Jamel E. L. Neal, 18, address unavailable, is the suspected driver, the department said. Police arrested him on suspicion of aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Officers arrested the 14-year-olds on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting a peace officer, the department said.

Neal was in custody late Monday morning in the Rock Island County Jail, the department said. At that time, he was being held without bond.

The department did not provide further details about the three teens.

Neal’s court information was not available Monday afternoon.

7:05 p.m. in the 1300 block of 6th Avenue

Someone told police there was a person armed with a gun who was leaving the area in a blue Dodge Durango, the department said.

Officers who went to the area found a vehicle matching the description and attempted a stop near the Stanley Talbot Memorial Bridge (formerly the Centennial Bridge), the department said.

The driver crossed the bridge and officers saw what appeared to be a gun thrown from the vehicle into the Mississippi River, the department said.

The people inside the Durango abandoned it in the area of North Main Street and West 12th Street in Davenport, according to the department.

Officers caught the suspected driver, whom the department identified as Deveil Westerfield, 24. A passenger got away and had not been identified as of late Monday morning.

Westerfield, of Rock Island, was arrested by Davenport police officers and faced a misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts, according to Scott County court records.

He made his initial appearance Monday morning on the interference charge and entered a plea of guilty, Scott County court records state.

At the same hearing, Scott County Magistrate Ryan Beckenbaugh fined Westerfield $250.

Westerfield spent just under 11 hours in the Scott County Jail before being released on his own recognizance, according to the Jail website.

The Rock Island Police Department said Westerfield was a convicted felon, which prohibits him from possessing firearms, but the department’s release did not state whether he faced arrest in Illinois as of late Monday morning.

There was also no indication in Scott County court or jail records that he had been detained for extradition because of a pending case in Rock Island County.