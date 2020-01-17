Multiple Quad-Cities declare snow emergencies; cancellations

A Snow Emergency goes into effect in Davenport beginning at 10 a.m., today, through 5 p.m., Saturday.

Vehicles parked on posted snow routes during a snow emergency may be ticketed and towed. Residents and visitors to the downtown are encouraged to park for free in the city’s parking ramps through 8 a.m., Sunday to avoid ticket and tow.

Crews will respond when snow arrives. Posted snow routes will be cleared before entering residential areas.

Be advised this event is expected to start as snow and transition to sleet/freezing rain. Travel conditions could be hazardous. Give yourself a little extra time when traveling.

Downed trees and power lines are possible with this event. Report power outages to MidAmerican Energy at 1-888-427-5632. Downed trees in the traveled right-of-way should be reported to Public Works at 563-326-7923.

• The City of Eldridge is declaring a snow emergency, it will be in effect starting 5 p.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday.

In the event of a snow emergency (defined as 2” or more snow, or when caused by drifting or when defined by the Chief of Police), certain rules go into effect in the City of Eldridge: