Multiple Quad-Cities declare snow emergencies; cancellations

A Snow Emergency goes into effect in Davenport beginning at 10 a.m., today, through 5 p.m., Saturday.
Vehicles parked on posted snow routes during a snow emergency may be ticketed and towed. Residents and visitors to the downtown are encouraged to park for free in the city’s parking ramps through 8 a.m., Sunday to avoid ticket and tow.
Crews will respond when snow arrives. Posted snow routes will be cleared before entering residential areas.
Be advised this event is expected to start as snow and transition to sleet/freezing rain. Travel conditions could be hazardous. Give yourself a little extra time when traveling.
Downed trees and power lines are possible with this event. Report power outages to MidAmerican Energy at 1-888-427-5632. Downed trees in the traveled right-of-way should be reported to Public Works at 563-326-7923.
• The City of Eldridge is declaring a snow emergency, it will be in effect starting 5 p.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday.
In the event of a snow emergency (defined as 2” or more snow, or when caused by drifting or when defined by the Chief of Police), certain rules go into effect in the City of Eldridge:
Parking on all city streets becomes prohibited. Snow emergency parking will be provided by the City. Locations of snow emergency parking lots are as follows: N. Third Street and Franklin Street (Municipal Parking Lot); N. Fifth Street and LeClaire Road (Faith Lutheran Church); S. Second Street and Spring Street (United Methodist Church); N. Sixth Street and Donahue Street at the Water Treatment Plant; North Scott Junior High School south side parking lot; 400 Block of N. Third Street (west side of Centennial Park); 400 Block of N. Fourth Street (east side of Centennial Park); Cornerstone Baptist Church parking lot (775 E. LeClaire Road).
Parking is prohibited on all streets bounded by North First Street, Donahue Street, North Third Street and LeClaire Road during a snow emergency.
It is each property owner’s responsibility to clear the sidewalks on their property. Any ice or snow left for 36 hours shall be removed by the City at the owner’s expense.
The discharge of snow and ice onto city streets is prohibited. Snow and ice must be stored on your own property.
• Clinton has declared a Snow Emergency to be in effect from 4 p.m. today until 4 p.m., Sunday.
If vehicles have not been removed by 7 p.m. Friday, Clinton police will enforce the ticket and/or towing process.
Calendar parking is in effect. Whenever there is a snow emergency, calendar parking automatically goes into effect.
All snow routes will be cleared first, before crews begin to clear residential areas.
• Carbon Cliff declares snow emergency: Based on the current National Weather Service forecast for our area, a Snow Emergency is being declared for Carbon Cliff.
The snow emergency will go into effect at noon today and will be in effect until noon Monday.
Parking on snow routes is prohibited when a snow emergency is in effect. Once snow depth has reached 2 inches, vehicles parked on snow routes will be ticketed and may be towed.
Vehicles parked on marked snow routes can receive a $50 parking ticket in lieu of being towed. All streets and roadways within the Village Corporate Limits are considered a snow route.
• Walcott has issued a snow emergency from noon, today until 6 p.m., Saturday. Avoid parking on city streets during these times. If one must park on the street, park on the odd numbered side on Friday and the even numbered side on Saturday.
