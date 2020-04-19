Municipal matters: Bettendorf expects to lose $2.3 million-plus amid COVID-19 pandemic

"In past recessions we've seen new home construction decline significantly and property value growth stagnate for a couple of years which then reduces new tax revenue to the city.

"A growing city like Bettendorf relies on steady value growth to keep up with the demands that new development places on our services. If value growth and new construction slows our projections for future revenue will need to be revised downward and city services could be impacted."

Casino gaming money. The city receives about $1.3 million annually, which is a "floor" development fee that was agreed to years ago in the original development agreement with what was then Lady Luck Casino.

The casino agreed to pay 1.65% of adjusted gross receipts with a minimum of $1,020,000. The casino also pays the city 0.5% of adjusted gross receipts as a gaming tax which, together, gives the city $1.3 million.

"Due to the casino closure we anticipate the casino may not be able to meet the floor amount, but at this point we have not had any discussion about how that hardship will be addressed," Schadt said.

Gaming revenue is unrestricted and can be used at the council’s discretion, so for several years it has been used for the amenities listed above.