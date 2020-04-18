Municipal matters: COVID-19 will affect Quad-City municipal budgets. East Moline anticipates a $1.5 million hit

“We anticipated some,” Grafton said. “We had some carryover and we built some money into our budget for next year, which starts May 1. We built $100,000 into that, just in case something cracked.”

What’s going to happen in the next few quarters is of quite a concern in East Moline, whose fiscal year is in its second quarter.

Maxeiner is trying to put some possible projections together. “It looks pretty significant,” he said.

“We don’t really have anything to base our assumptions on at this point, but we are just kind of anticipating what’s going to happen.

“We know that sales tax is going to drop through the floor in the second quarter here. It kind of depends on what's going to happen in the third and fourth quarter.”

The only good thing is it really is too early to tell, so things may not be as bad as Maxeiner fears.

“At this point, we are just kind of throwing stuff on paper, saying 'this is kind of the low end. This is the high end,'” Maxeiner said.