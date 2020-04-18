Municipal matters: COVID-19 will affect Quad-City municipal budgets. East Moline anticipates a $1.5 million hit

East Moline city administrator Doug Maxeiner says his city could lose as much as $1.5 million in revenue to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In a worst case scenario, we are probably talking a $1 million to $1.5 million overall,” Maxeiner said. “We don’t really know what to expect, how quickly this thing is going to subside, when are we going to get back to normal? Is it going to be a 3-year recovery? Is it going to be a 6-month recovery? What are we talking about?
“So right now, it’s just kind of shooting darts at the wall,” Maxeiner said.
Silvis seems to be shooting pretty good darts. But even it has some concerns.
“I don't know if it’s affected us a huge amount because we’ve got four anchor grocery stores in our town (Walmart, ALDI, Jewel and Hy-Vee) that are doing very well,” said Jim Grafton, Silvis city administrator.
But he has major concerns, even so.
“We are concerned about our small businesses and those folks that have zero source of income (right now),” Grafton said. “We worry about them. It’s not necessarily a financial impact. It’s about retaining our businesses. That’s what it’s all about for us right now.”
Silvis is not as concerned about it’s financial future. Its fiscal year begins in May, and it allowed for the possibility of a problem in its budget.
“We anticipated some,” Grafton said. “We had some carryover and we built some money into our budget for next year, which starts May 1. We built $100,000 into that, just in case something cracked.”
What’s going to happen in the next few quarters is of quite a concern in East Moline, whose fiscal year is in its second quarter.
Maxeiner is trying to put some possible projections together. “It looks pretty significant,” he said.
“We don’t really have anything to base our assumptions on at this point, but we are just kind of anticipating what’s going to happen.
“We know that sales tax is going to drop through the floor in the second quarter here. It kind of depends on what's going to happen in the third and fourth quarter.”
The only good thing is it really is too early to tell, so things may not be as bad as Maxeiner fears.
“At this point, we are just kind of throwing stuff on paper, saying 'this is kind of the low end. This is the high end,'” Maxeiner said.
“With the income tax we know that the state is not collecting income tax. They are deferring it for an extra three months. The distributions for us are going to be delayed. So we know that that’s going to be down. We know that the impact on income tax is going to be impacted on subsequent years like 2021, 2022, those type of things.”
There are simply many questions with answers yet to be known. ”Some of the other stuff we are doing like hotel-motel tax, general operations, property tax might be affected," Maxeiner said. "The collectable rate might go up a little bit.”
“At this point, we are just kind of trying to get our arms around it,” Maxeiner said. “And figure out what assumptions to use. That's kind of a slippery animal to get a hold of.”
